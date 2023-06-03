Tesla Model S Plaid with Track Pack sets new Nurburgring record

By

The production EV arms race at the Nurburgring just got a lot more exciting. In a recent announcement from American electric vehicle maker Tesla, a Model S Plaid with Track Pack was able to set a new lap record for a production EV at the Nurburgring with a time of 7:25.231.

Tesla shared a video of the Model S Plaid with Track Pack’s record-setting run, which showed the all-electric flagship sedan running speeds of up to 179.58 mph during select stretches of the 12.94-mile track. The run itself was intense, with the Model S Plaid with Track Pack’s brakes screeching loudly in several parts and the vehicle hitting frighteningly fast speeds.

Model S Plaid with track pack just set new lap record for a production EV at Nürburgring 💪 pic.twitter.com/jrUCkt95jw — Tesla (@Tesla) June 3, 2023

Interestingly enough, the video posted by Tesla of the Model S with Track Pack’s record-setting Nurburgring lap revealed that the vehicle used for the run was equipped with a round steering wheel. This is quite different from the Model S Plaid’s record-setting lap in 2021, which involved a vehicle straight from the factory — and equipped with a steering yoke.

The Model S with Track Pack’s 7:25.231 lap time is over 10 seconds faster than the factory Model S’ 7:35.579 record from 2021. It is also over 8 seconds faster than the 7:33.350 record that was set by a Porsche Taycan Turbo S with Performance Kit last August. With the Model S Plaid with Track Pack’s new record, the gauntlet has been thrown once more, and it would be interesting to see how other automakers such as Porsche would respond.

It will take your family to the mountains or the beach, but if you're up for it, it will lap the Nurburgring as quickly as a Ferrari Enzo. https://t.co/tYC7mBtxbB — Martin Viecha (@MartinViecha) June 3, 2023

Tesla’s Track Pack for the Model S Plaid features aluminum forged wheels, track-ready tires and brake fluid, new carbon-silicon carbide rotors, and one-piece forged calipers with high-performance pads. With the Track Pack, the Model S Plaid becomes capable of reaching speeds of up to 200 mph. The vehicle’s software is also tuned for peak performance. The Track Pack costs $15,000-$20,000.

While the Tesla Model S Plaid with Track Pack has set a new production EV record at the Nurburgring, its lap time of 7:25.231 is still quite a bit far from Elon Musk’s estimates in the past. During a conversation with noted podcast host Joe Rogan in 2021, Musk noted that Tesla is looking to get to the low-7-minute mark at the Nurburgring. He also noted that he believes the Model S Plaid could achieve a sub-7-minute lap time with more improvements.

“We’re trying to get to, on the Nurburgring, get to the low-7-minute mark. And then, with further improvements, I think we could bust 7 minutes on the Nurburgring, which would be a pretty wicked act on its own,” Musk said.

