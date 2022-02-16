Tesla pushes early Model X Refresh orders back to July 2022

By

Tesla Model X Refresh orders that were placed in late 2020 and 2021 are being pushed back to July 2022. Several Tesla customers that ordered the Model X’s new design prior to initial deliveries had their delivery dates pushed back this morning, solidifying CEO Elon Musk’s synopsis that Tesla “dropped the ball” on the all-electric SUV’s manufacturing ramp.

Earlier this week, we reported that Musk was extremely critical of Tesla’s ramp of the Model X Refresh, stating that the company should have handled the task in a different manner. The Tesla CEO said it was a regrettable decision to shelf Model X production altogether because demand was still healthy for the vehicle. Tesla planned to revamp the design of the Model X, along with the Model S, the company’s two flagship vehicles. Production of the two cars halted in late 2020, with Tesla announcing the new body styles in early 2021.

The Model S made its first deliveries last June, while the Model X made its way to customers for the first time in October. Deliveries did not last long, however, as many owners indicated that their projected delivery dates had been pushed back to late 2021 or early 2022.

Now, several Model X orderers are communicating that Tesla pushed back their delivery dates to July 2022. Each of these orders took place between December 2020 to June 2021.

This is unreal. Our 5th Model X delay has now pushed our delivery date into July! Ordered June 2021. Has this happened to anyone else?

Original delivery dates: Dec 2021

Jan/Feb 2022

March 2022

April 2022

Now July 2022 pic.twitter.com/710dXGt5X1 — It’s Kim Java (@ItsKimJava) February 16, 2022

WOW @tesla! February 2021 Model X order is now estimated for delivery in July 2022!! 🤯 What is happening with these trim pieces. pic.twitter.com/3PGfuYHPek — Dirty Tesla (@DirtyTesla) February 16, 2022

This makes me want to 😭. Ordered in December of 2020. pic.twitter.com/jf95oAAV1g — Erik in DÆrik (@teslainventory) February 16, 2022

Waiting on a Long Range Model X? Looks like you’re going to have to wait a little longer.

Our order was just pushed from March 2022 to July 2022 like @teslainventory. For reference, we ordered in May of 2021 🙃#TeslaDeliveryEstimate https://t.co/ZS0KfeKsCn pic.twitter.com/gZUJ0NHCrn — The Kilowatts 🚗⚡️ (@klwtts) February 16, 2022

Musk said earlier in February that Tesla’s main limiting factor for the Model X is interior trim availability. Tesla decided recently to scrap some Model X Plaid interior seating options, limiting this configuration’s possible layout to the six-seat selection only. Sources told us that the main factor for this decision was Plaid orders seem to have the six-seat selection most often, so Tesla is streamlining the manufacturing process to pick up the pace on deliveries.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at [email protected]. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at [email protected].

Tesla pushes early Model X Refresh orders back to July 2022