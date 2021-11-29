Tesla Model Y in China gets 12V lithium-ion battery like the Model S Plaid

By

Tesla Giga Shanghai recently kicked off Made-in-China Model Y Performance deliveries. New Model Y Performance owners in China shared a few tidbits about their vehicles, including its 12V battery upgrade.

A few Tesla China owners went under the Model Y Performance vehicle’s hood and discovered that it was using a new 12-volt lithium-ion battery. When MIC Model Y Performance deliveries first started, a few owners noticed the upgrade, commenting that Tesla switched from a 12V lead-acid battery to a 16V lithium-ion battery.

Tesla China is using the new 12v Lithium-ion battery in the China-Made Model Y Performance. The 12v battery is designed for the LIFE OF THE CAR!



Credit to @xiaoteshushu and his GigaWorkshop team for taking apart the car!#Tesla #TeslaChina #ModelY $TSLA pic.twitter.com/do6o60ZeDU — Jay in Shanghai 🇨🇳 (@JayinShanghai) November 27, 2021

A more recent look under the hood by @xiaoteshushu revealed that the Model Y Performance is equipped with a 12V lithium-ion battery, similar to Tesla’s Model S Plaid. In June, a few sleuths discovered that Tesla decided to equip the Plaid with a 12V lithium battery instead of a conventional lead-acid battery, which has become a standard in the auto industry.

The MIC Model Y Performance’s 12V lithium battery has a few advantages, including its weight and size. One of the most significant advantages of a 12-volt lithium battery is its increased lifespan. Lead-acid batteries cost less upfront but have significantly shorter lifespans. They also require regular maintenance to run properly. 12V lithium batteries can cost more than lead-acid batteries but don’t need to be changed as often.

Besides a 12V lithium battery, the MIC Model Y Performance also received a new AMD Ryzen graphics chip. A few Model Y Performance owners in China recently showed off the smooth transitions in their AMD-powered infotainment systems, which are also similar to the ones used in the Model S Plaid.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, reach out to me at [email protected] or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Tesla Model Y in China gets 12V lithium-ion battery like the Model S Plaid