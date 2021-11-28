Tesla Giga Berlin’s full approval to be granted in a few days: report

By

Tesla Giga Berlin could start Model Y production by the end of December, according to German media outlet Automobilwoche. Brandenburg’s Office of the Environment could also grant Tesla’s long-awaited full approval for Giga Berlin in a few days, the report stated.

Brandenburg’s Office of the Environment finished online meetings about Giga Berlin’s full approval last week. About 800 objections from environmental associations were discussed during the meetings. After the process, Brandbenburg’s Economics Minister Jörg Steinbach (SPD) stated that he was confident that Giga Berlin would produce its first Model Y by the end of 2021.

Tesla Giga Berlin will start with Model Y production. Based on the German magazine’s report, the factory already completed five Model Y units, but not on its production line. A few Model Y vehicles were spotted at Giga Berlin last week, with the vehicles making rounds around the facility’s test track.

A close look at one Model Y parked at the Gigafactory’s grounds revealed that it was a dual-motor variant, suggesting that Tesla may be planning on starting its production with dual-motor variants of the all-electric crossover. Tesla aims to produce as many as 30,000 vehicles at Giga Berlin by the first half of 2022, as noted in a Bloomberg report. The company expects to start serial production at the Gigafactory near Berlin with 1,000 cars per week and gradually increase.

As of this writing, the Model Y Long Range costs €57,970 ($65,622.04) before incentives in Germany, with an estimated delivery date of February 2022.

Meanwhile, the Model Y Performance’s price is €64,970 ($73,546.04) before incentives with an estimated delivery in early 2022. The top-tier Model Y comes with a “Performance” package that includes 21-inch Uberturbine wheels with an estimated range of 480km, Performance brakes, a lowered chassis, and light metal pedals.

Tesla Germany’s free default color remains to be white. The solid black, Midnight Silver Metallic, and Deep Blue Metallic paint options cost an additional €1,200 ($1,358.40), while the Red Multi-Coat paint costs an additional €2,200 ($2,490.40).

Tesla Giga Berlin has an advanced paint shop that Elon Musk has talked about in the past. Once local production starts, Tesla Giga Berlin could offer new colors, such as the highly anticipated and rumored Deep Crimson Multicoat, Abyss Blue Multicoat, and Mercury Silver Metallic.

The Model Y on Tesla Germany’s website are from Giga Shanghai for now, at least based on the company’s online configurator. Tesla will probably update Tesla Germany’s configurator once Giga Berlin begins its operations.

