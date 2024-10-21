Tesla Model Y to earn best-selling spot in Europe in September

By

The Tesla Model Y seems to have earned the top-selling spot in Europe last month, marking the second time this year the SUV has become the best-selling vehicle.

Tesla’s Model Y will earn the best-selling vehicle spot in Europe for September, outselling its closest competitors by around 8,000 units, according to data from market researcher Dataforce in a report from Automotive News Europe this week. Preliminary data shows that the electric SUV sold 28,680 units during the month, dropping by about 3.6 percent from the previous month.

Slovakia and Hungary have not yet reported their sales figures just yet, and they could lead to a change in what vehicle lands in second. Currently, the Volkswagen Tiguan and the Renault Clio are competing closely for the second-place spot, with 20,763 and 20,306 units sold, respectively.

Typically, Tesla’s sales are a little lower during the first month of any quarter, so the September results may come as a surprise to some by comparison.

In August, electric vehicle (EV) sales were down by about 44 percent in Europe, while overall car sales also dropped by about 18 percent.

Over the first nine months of the year, the Dacia Sandero leads with 203,474 units delivered, as followed by the Volkswagen Golf and Renault Clio, which sold 165,370 and 162,021 units, respectively. The fourth and fifth spots for the nine-month period were taken up by the Volkswagen T-Roc (156,803) and the Tesla Model Y (155,428).

The Model Y landed in eighth place in August and in ninth in July, showing just how quickly the electric SUV has been jumping up the rankings coming into the last quarter of the year. Last year, the Model Y went on to earn the best-selling vehicle spot in Europe across the entire year, and it’s certainly not out of the realm of possibility for this year either.

