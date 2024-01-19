Tesla Model Y sets records by being Europe’s best-selling car for 2023

By

The Tesla Model Y is on track to become Europe’s best-selling car in 2023, and it’s not even close. As per preliminary figures from market researcher Dataforce, the all-electric crossover has gained an overwhelming lead over its closest competitor, the Dacia Sandero, with 97% of sales in the EU, the EFTA countries, and the UK being counted.

As noted in an Automotive News report, the Tesla Model Y saw sales of 254,822 units over 2023 in Europe. The Dacia Sandero, despite being offered at a fraction of the Model Y’s price, sold a very respectable 235,893 units. With this, the Model Y stands to gain several records.

It will be the first electric vehicle to finish the year as No. 1 in Europe, it will be the first midsize car to finish the year as No. 1, it will be the first premium vehicle to finish the year as No. 1, and it will also be the first non-European vehicle in the modern era to complete the year at the top of Europe’s sales rankings.

Tesla watchers also observed that the Model Y is the only battery-electric vehicle in Europe’s top 20 best-selling cars list for 2023.

Tesla celebrated the Model Y’s milestone on social media through its official Tesla Europe & Middle East account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. In typical Tesla fashion, the electric vehicle maker expressed its gratitude to its customers in the region. “Thank you to our owners in Europe,” Tesla wrote on its post. The EV maker posted a follow-up message as well, highlighting that “This is the first time that the bestselling car in Europe – for a full year – is electric!”

Tesla adopted a series of aggressive strategies in Europe last year, and it worked in spades. In Germany, the Model Y became the country’s best-selling battery-electric car in 2023, with transport authority KBA tracking 45,800 registrations for the all-electric crossover over the year. Part of Tesla’s momentum in Germany was due to the ramp of Giga Berlin, which produces Model Y crossovers.

Overall, the Model Y was Europe’s best-selling car for seven months — February, March, May, June, August, September, and December — in 2023. The Dacia Sandero topped four months — January, April, October, and November — and the Volkswagen T-Roc became Europe’s best-selling vehicle in July.

