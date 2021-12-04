Tesla officially brings closure to the Model Y’s forgotten variant

By

Tesla has officially eliminated the possibility of the Model Y Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive variant ever entering production. Earlier this week, the company updated Tesla owner accounts with this vehicle reservation, advising them to change their orders.

In February 2021, Teslarati revealed that the Model Y Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive configuration would not enter production, a move that came as a shock to many people who held a reservation for the vehicle. Tesla employees had informed us that the automaker had no plans to bring this variant to production. At the time, the reasons were unclear. CEO Elon Musk later revealed that Tesla’s product line was reaching levels that were simply too complex. Musk was right, and the Model Y has become Tesla’s best-selling vehicle in less than two years, all without the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive variant.

There was still some hope, however. Tesla is commonly making adjustments to its product line and the inclusion of a new variant can be announced at the drop of a hat. Just check out how Tesla revealed the Cybertruck would have a Quad-Motor variant, which was announced yesterday.

Tesla is officially scrapping the Model Y’s forgotten variant. Account pages were updated to state:

“Your current configuration is no longer available. Update your order in your Tesla account.”

In February when Tesla told us the LR RWD variant of the Model Y would not be built, the company did state that owners would be able to keep their Full Self-Driving price at the time of their reservation. For many of these reservation holders, it was $7,000. The price is currently $10,000, and it is unknown if Tesla will honor the FSD price now that Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive Model Y owners are going to have to choose another variant of the car.

Tesla is nearing production of the Model Y at its Gigafactory Texas facility and its Gigafactory Berlin plant. The Model Y is currently built at the company’s Fremont Factory in Northern California and at Gigafactory Shanghai in China. While variants of the Model Y currently include two All-Wheel-Drive options, it does not come as much of a surprise that Tesla is also scrapping any plans for the LR RWD variant of the all-electric crossover. Tesla canceled the Standard Range Rear-Wheel Drive variant of the Model Y in the United States in February as well. Tesla still manufactures that vehicle in the Chinese market.

