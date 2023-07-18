Rivian showroom to open in luxury Chicago neighborhood

By

Rivian plans to open its first showroom in Chicago’s Gold Coast. The Gold Coast is marketed as an area for luxury lovers, befitting Rivian’s brand goals.

Rivian will open a showroom at 871 N. Rush St. in Chicago’s Gold Coast area. The EV automaker initially planned to open a showroom in the Fulton Market district a few years ago but backed out of the deal for undisclosed reasons. Its current location in the Gold Coast area might be more fitting, though.

“The Gold Coast is a luxury lover’s haven. Charming homes on picture-perfect streets, high-end boutiques, and restaurants favored by celebrities past and present all give this neighborhood its star power,” stated Choose Chicago.

Rivian aspires to provide customers with the best off-roading, outdoor experience in the comfort of modern society through its R1T and R1S electric vehicles EVs. In the past, RJ Scaringe stated that R1 EVs would have a “Patagonia-like feel of enabling adventure.”

The Patagonia brand is well-known for providing durable equipment for outdoor explorers. A pair of shorts at Patagonia can range from $55 to $65 or more. Despite its premium price, however, Patagonia’s products are well-loved by its consumers. Statista estimates that about 15% of outdoor fashion users in the US use Patagonia products.

While Rivian’s Gold Coast showroom is already impressive, it isn’t finished with Chicago yet. In a statement to CoStar News, the company noted it was “still exploring our options” for another space in Chicago. It should be noted that Rivian already has a service center located west of Fulton Market at 2033 W. Walnut St.

