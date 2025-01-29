Tesla is streamlining this key part of Full Self-Driving during manufacturing

By

Tesla is streamlining a key part of its vehicles’ Full Self-Driving platform through the manufacturing phase as it unveiled the cars’ ability to take themselves to logistics lots at its factories.

Earlier today, we reported on Tesla using FSD to get its vehicles off the production line at the Fremont Factory and to logistics lots where they will be loaded onto haulers and taken to showrooms for customers. It is a new development in what is Tesla’s ever-improving manufacturing process.

At the Fremont Factory in Northern California, Tesla vehicles roll off of production lines and take a 1.2-mile journey to the logistics lot — all without a driver and completely on their own, navigating through intersections and other congested areas of the massive factory footprint:

🚨Here’s a look at the entire 1.2-mile trip brand new Teslas take to their loading area from the Fremont Factory production lines This is a 3x speed. We know you don’t have all day ⌚️ pic.twitter.com/84u4d0wqX2 — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) January 29, 2025

However, there is a new piece of the puzzle that has been revealed by the head of Tesla Autopilot, Ashok Elluswamy. One Tesla fan noted that these vehicles are in need of camera calibration before operating on Full Self-Driving or Autopilot, something that has been performed after the vehicle was built in the past.

Tesla is now streamlining this process with a new emphasis on manufacturing efficiency, aiming to calibrate the vehicle’s external cameras during the build process as the vehicle makes its way through production lines:

🚨 Tesla camera calibration is now completed while the vehicle is manufactured to eliminate a step at the tail-end of production. Manufacturing efficiency is key to keeping up with Tesla’s demand! https://t.co/xyvYspDMJc — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) January 29, 2025

Camera calibration is not exclusive to Tesla; it is required for all vehicles that use an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). Even a simple Ford Escape with lane-keeping technology will require camera calibration upon its completion. It is also needed when a windshield is replaced.

However, depending on the model and year, Tesla’s eight to nine external cameras require calibration at a different level than most vehicles. In fact, Tesla says on its website that calibration takes between 20 and 25 miles to complete.

It has evidently found an in-house process on those Fremont production lines, which prepares it for the 1.2-mile trek across the factory grounds and into logistics lots.

