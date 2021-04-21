Tesla Model Y outsells Model 3 in California once again

The Model Y crossover was once again Tesla’s most popular vehicle in its home state of California, outdueling its sibling Model 3 sedan by over 4,000 units through the first quarter of 2021, new data shows. Interestingly, this is not the first time this has happened.

Registrations in California for the Model 3 were listed at 8,060 units for the first three months of 2021, data from Cross-Sell, a research firm, suggests. Cross-Sell tracks title and registration data for automakers across several regions. Reuters initially reported the data.

Despite the 8,060 Model 3 sedans that Tesla registered in California in Q1, the Model Y was once again the company’s biggest seller in the Golden State. The data suggests the Model Y was sold 12,227 times in Q1, making it a dominating victory for the all-electric crossover over its sibling sedan. The Model 3 has been Tesla’s biggest seller worldwide since it was first rolled out in Summer 2017. However, the Model Y is rapidly approaching numbers that could rival the Model 3, especially as demand for the crossover continues to grow globally.

Overall, vehicle registrations for Tesla slightly decreased from Q4 2020 to Q1 2021 from 22,117 to 21,520. Q4 is statistically the strongest quarter for automotive sales and is usually Tesla’s largest quarter as a company as it typically offers End-of-Year incentives like free Supercharging to increase annual delivery and production figures before a calendar year ends. Tesla’s Q1 2021 was shockingly impressive as the automaker managed to eclipse Wall Street estimates by over 20,000 units. Tesla announced in early April that it had delivered 184,800 cars in Q1 while producing 180,338. Wall Street consensus estimates had pegged the automaker at around 162,000 deliveries.

The Model 3 and Model Y were the largest contributors to the record quarter for several reasons. Initially, Tesla revitalized both the Model S and Model X, the company’s two flagship vehicles. The company announced the refresh of the two cars during its Q4 2020 Earnings Call in late January, which included a completely redesigned interior. These changes brought on a retooling effort of the Model S and Model X production lines at the company’s Northern California production facility in Fremont. This is currently the only facility where Tesla builds the Model S and Model X. The company still delivered 2,020 Model S and X cars, but these were inventoried or produced late last year and delivered within the first few days of 2021.

Registrations for the Model 3 fell 54% in Q1 2021 compared to Q1 2020. The Model Y was delivered for the first time in March 2020, so there is no relevant data to suggest a decline with the crossover.

The Model Y also outsold the Model 3 in Q4 2020 data that Cross-Sell also compiled.

Tesla plans to report its Q1 2021 Earnings during a call next Monday, April 26th, at 2:30 PM PST.