Volkswagen ID.4 wins 2021’s World Car of the Year

Volkswagen has captured its first World Car of the Year award since 2013 when its popular Golf took the award back home to Germany. Now, the ID.4, Volkwagen’s first sport-utility vehicle to utilize the MEB platform, has captured the award once again, receiving the most votes from 93 international motor journalists across 24 countries.

“The World Car of the Year award marks a great success for our entire ID. Team,” Board Member for Development at the Volkswagen brand Thomas Ulbrich said. “We have succeeded in developing a car that starts the system change to e-mobility in the world’s most important segment of compact SUVs and offers excellent everyday usability. With it, the ID.3 and the upcoming ID. models, we are making innovative electric mobility in the volume market something that can be experienced by everyone.”

The award only applies to vehicles that are manufactured at a rate of at least 10,000 units per year and must be offered on two continents. Combining the environmentally-friendly powertrain of the ID.4 with its modern-tech and innovative features, the ID.4 was an ideal pick, according to the nearly 100 automotive journalists who were surveyed. The augmented reality HUD, an optional feature, provides important information onto the windshield to keep the driver’s eyes on the road.

“We are particularly pleased about our ID.4 being named World Car of the Year”, CEO of VW’s Passenger Cars Ralf Brandstätter said. “Not only because it is one of the most important car awards in the world – but because the jury also honored a great idea and a great team. The first ID. Model for the key markets of Europe, China, and the U.S. carries our electric offensive around the world. A convincing car, a great idea – and the World Car of the Year award? That goes well together for us!”

Volkswagen’s electric initiative has been anything but smooth. The German car company has battled several bottlenecks in terms of software throughout the past few years, all of which became evident during the rollout of the ID.3, the first vehicle in the ID. family that planned to bring Volkswagen into the EV conversation. Volkswagen has captured 5 of the 17 World Car of the Year awards, and the ID.4 is the most recent. Volkswagen said it plans to deliver around 150,000 ID.4s this year. Congratulations to VW for winning the award!