Tesla Model Y’s revised suspension impresses car expert: ‘It was like riding on rails’

Automotive industry veteran Sandy Munro is in currently in the process of tearing down the Tesla Model Y. In a recently uploaded video, Munro delved into the vehicle’s suspension system, highlighting some of the subtle differences that Tesla made from the Model 3 to the Model Y.

Munro states that he is impressed with the new suspension of the Model Y. In an interview with Bloomberg Technology on YouTube, he says, “I thought this thing handled really well. I liked it; it was like riding on rails.”

In the recent MunroLive post, Munro highlights the similar suspension design between both the Model 3 and the Model Y, but clarifies that the two are not completely the same. One of the first differences Munro highlights is Tesla’s use of screws on the Model Y’s suspension dampers.

Previously on the Model 3, Tesla utilized a series of small bands to reinforce the sedan’s damper system. The primary function of this piece of the suspension is to quite literally “damper” the amount of bounce during travel. The damper controls the oscillation of the suspension spring and creates a less bumpy and smoother ride.

The reinforcement of the damper to the suspension system with screws creates a more robust and sturdy support. The Model 3’s damper system was subject to some complaints as per posts on the Tesla Motors Club forum, with some owners stating that their cars’ damper systems were weakening. Tesla could have reinforced the Model Y’s suspension system with screws because of the vehicle’s higher weight, as well.

The Tesla Model 3’s damper reinforcement, which consisted of “bands,” or zip ties. (Credit: YouTube | MunroLive) The Tesla Model Y’s damper reinforcement system, which consists of screws. (Credit: YouTube | MunroLive)

Munro then commented on the “much beefier” build of the Model Y’s front suspension lower control arm, which is responsible for allowing suspension setting parts to rotate whenever the car is cornering. Tesla’s decision to create a more reliable control arm for the front suspension of the vehicle could also be due to the Model Y’s higher weight compared to the Model 3. But reasoning aside, Munro was happy with the decision to create a more robust control arm as it contributes to the Model Y’s improved suspension system.

Tesla Model 3’s lower control arm. (Credit: Pacific Motors) The Tesla Model Y’s front lower control arm. Munro credits it as “beefier” than the Model 3’s. (Credit: YouTube | MunroLive)

In the rear suspension, there were fewer changes compared to the Model 3. The Model Y Performance that perched on top of Munro’s car lift was actually equipped with rear suspension lower control arms that were labeled as Model 3 parts. Munro states the commonality between the two parts not only suggests that Tesla had it right with the Model 3’s rear lower control arm, but that the carmaker will reduce spending money on developing or installing revised parts on its new vehicles. “This is a good idea for carmakers to use, or reuse, parts that have proven to be worthwhile,” Munro says.

The subtle changes Tesla decided to make the Model Y’s suspension system compared to the Model 3 not only increased cost-effectiveness but also improved the overall quality of the vehicle’s suspension. Munro states that a more in-depth analysis of the Model Y’s suspension will come when his team completely disassembles the car. According to this preliminary look at the system, Munro has noted drive quality and build quality improvements that have matched some of his standards so far.

Watch Sandy Munro’s first review of the Model Y’s suspension system below.