Tesla could receive $12.36 million worth of Model 3 orders from New York City

A notice for a public hearing posted to New York City’s Department of Citywide Administrative Services website has indicated that the city is looking to order $12.36 million worth of Tesla Model 3 sedans. A hearing for the proposed contract is scheduled for next Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Model 3 purchases, if they do get approved after a public hearing, would be done over a five-year period. Few details about the city’s plan are available for now, such as the variant of the Tesla Model 3s that would be ordered as part of the contract. Tesla’s vehicle pricing tends to be quite volatile, after all, as seen in the Model 3’s fluctuating prices over the past months.

“IN THE MATTER OF a proposed contract between the Department of Citywide Administrative Services of the City of New York and Tesla, Inc., located at 3500 Deer Creek Rd., Palo Alto, CA 94304, for procuring Tesla Model 3 All-Electric Sedans. The contract is in the amount of $12,360,000.00. The term of the contract shall be five years from date of Notice of Award. The proposed contractor has been selected by Sole Source Procurement Method, pursuant to Section 3-05 of the Procurement Policy Board Rules,” the notice read.

If the plan does go through, the $12.36 million could effectively purchase about 274 units of the base Model 3 Rear-Wheel-Drive, which cost $44,990 under Tesla’s current pricing structure. If New York City ends up ordering the midrange Model 3 Long Range AWD, which costs $50,990 under Tesla’s current prices, the city would only be able to purchase about 240 units of the all-electric sedans. New York City Council Member Ben Kallos, for his part, noted on Twitter that while he has questions about the plan, he is also wondering if the city would be paying for Tesla’s Full Self-Driving package.

It should be noted that despite the potential high-profile Model 3 order, New York City would likely be paying full price for the vehicles. Tesla is not known to provide incentives for fleet purchases, after all, as evidenced when the company sold Model 3s without a discount to car rental giant Hertz, which ordered a whopping 100,000 units of the all-electric sedan. Considering the savings offered by all-electric vehicles when it comes to fuel and maintenance costs, however, New York City’s potential Model 3 contract could very well be worth its cost.

The New York City’s Citywide Administrative Services’ notice for the planned Tesla Model 3 contract could be viewed here.

