Tesla opens all Superchargers in the Netherlands to non-Tesla EVs

By

Tesla has officially opened all of its Superchargers in the Netherlands to other electric vehicles, meaning EVs from any manufacturer can utilize Tesla’s Supercharging infrastructure for a charge.

Tesla formally opened a pilot program for Non-Tesla EVs to charge at Tesla Superchargers in November 2021. The pilot program gave drivers in the Netherlands the opportunity to charge their non-Tesla EVs at Tesla Superchargers in ten locations: Sassenheim, Apeldoorn Oost, Meerkerk, Hengelo, Tilburg, Duiven, Breukelen, Naarden, Eemnes, and Zwolle.

The program then expanded to other locations, including France and Norway. However, these programs are still limited. Tesla announced earlier today that the Netherlands Superchargers are now available to every non-Tesla EV.

Non-Tesla vehicles can now charge at all Superchargers in the Netherlands via the Tesla app. Learn more at https://t.co/hjybH0ROdl pic.twitter.com/zjomySylf9 — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) February 14, 2022

According to its Supercharger Map, Tesla has 54 Supercharging locations in the Netherlands, although not every location is open. Tesla has new locations in Almere, Amsterdam, Bergen op Zoom, Den Bosch, Deventer, Groningen, Haalem, Houten, Maastricht, Nederweert, Ridderkerk, Roermond, Roosendaal, Schiemdam, Spier, Urecht, Zoetermeet, and Zurich.

Tesla’s massive Supercharging infrastructure is the most robust globally and was recently rated as the second-best charging program in the United States. Tesla has over 30,000 charging points worldwide.

The Pilot Program is currently active in the Netherlands, France, Norway, Germany, and Belgium.

Tesla says that more sites will open in other locations, but their status depends on vehicle availability. “We’re starting with a select number of sites so that we can review the experience, monitor congestion, and assess feedback before expanding. Future sites will only be opened to Non-Tesla vehicles if there is available capacity,” the company said on its website.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at [email protected]. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at [email protected].

Tesla opens all Superchargers in the Netherlands to non-Tesla EVs