Tesla absolutely dominates US EV market with whopping 79% share in 2020

Recent data from an Automotive News/Experian collaboration has revealed something expected but shocking at the same time: In 2020, Tesla outsold its competitors so much in the electric vehicle sector that the company ended up commanding 79% of the US EV auto market. That’s nearly 8 out of 10 electric cars registered in the United States being a Tesla.

These results mean two things. One, Tesla is dominating the US EV segment that it’s almost ridiculous how far behind its competitors are. And two, the rest of the players in the country’s electric car segment, such as the Audi e-tron, Porsche Taycan, and the Nissan Leaf, only competed for the remaining 21% of the EV pie last year.

This domination is incredibly evident in the country’s top five EV rankings. Last year, Tesla took four out of five places, with the Model 3 and Model Y being number one and two with registrations of 95,135 and 71,344, respectively. The Chevrolet Bolt EV, formally the third placer, only saw 19,664 registrations over the year.

That makes the Chevy Bolt EV, a decent electric car with ample range and performance, an incredibly distant third place compared to the Model 3 and the Model Y. Even Tesla’s Model X and Model S, both of which are getting long in the tooth, still ranked fourth and fifth place, with 19,652 and 14,430 registrations, respectively.

What is rather interesting is that electric vehicle in the United States still broadened their share of the country’s overall auto market despite the presence of the pandemic. EVs, thanks in no small part to Tesla’s herculean production and delivery initiatives, commanded 1.8% of all cars registered in the US. That’s 0.4% higher than the previous year.

Amusingly enough, Tesla’s market share in the United States practically became meme-worthy among the electric vehicle community recently after CNBC broadcasted a graphic indicating that the Elon Musk-led company only held 2% of the “EV North American Market,” behind Hyundai, which held 5%, Toyota, which held 11%, Ford, which held 14%, and GM, which held 27%. The media outlet’s graphic largely remains unexplained for now, though members of the r/TeslaMotors subreddit have suggested that CNBC may have been listing the EV maker’s overall market share in the US, which does stand at about 2%.

