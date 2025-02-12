Tesla owners receive threatening messages from “anti-Nazi” group

A group of Tesla owners from Northern California have reported receiving threatening messages from a group of students, urging them to dispose of their cars before Wednesday, February 12.
The incident was initially reported by the Lost Coast Outpost, which received a copy of the message from the group.
The message:
- In a comment to the SFGate, Sgt. Heidi Grossman of the Arcata Police Department noted that four Tesla owners in the city have called about threatening messages left on their vehicles.
- Grossman noted that the first report came on February 5, and three more reports were submitted over the next two days.
- The Lost Coast Outpost shared a copy of the message, which read “No Nazis in America. Tesla owners trade or sell before Feb 12. After that it is open season.”
- A group that calls itself Students Against Nazi Extremism (SANE) has claimed responsibility for the messages.
What SANE is claiming:
- As per the Outpost, ten students in Arcata and Seaside in Monterey County had left threatening notes on 13 Tesla vehicles.
- The group described Tesla CEO Elon Musk as an “overt Nazi with a history of fascist, racist, misogynist and criminal behavior.”
- SANE also threatened to “inflict physical damage to Tesla-branded vehicles.”
- Citing a document reportedly sent by the students, the publication noted that the SANE’s initiative is aimed at creating “enough shame to make it onerous for anyone to buy or operate a Tesla-branded vehicle.”
- The group has referenced their intentions to vandalize Teslas starting February 12, on the cities of Arcata, Rohnert Park, Seaside and Hayward, as noted in a KSBW 8 report.
What the police are saying:
- Nick Borges, the chief of police for the Seaside Police Department, for his part, noted that he has been made aware of SANE’s threats.
- The police department has started taking precautionary measures to protect a Tesla dealership in the city.
- Authorities are also alerting Tesla drivers and setting up extra patrols to monitor areas around the clock.
