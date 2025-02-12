Tesla owners receive threatening messages from “anti-Nazi” group

By

A group of Tesla owners from Northern California have reported receiving threatening messages from a group of students, urging them to dispose of their cars before Wednesday, February 12.

The incident was initially reported by the Lost Coast Outpost, which received a copy of the message from the group.

The message:

In a comment to the SFGate, Sgt. Heidi Grossman of the Arcata Police Department noted that four Tesla owners in the city have called about threatening messages left on their vehicles.

Grossman noted that the first report came on February 5, and three more reports were submitted over the next two days.

The Lost Coast Outpost shared a copy of the message, which read “No Nazis in America. Tesla owners trade or sell before Feb 12. After that it is open season.”

A group that calls itself Students Against Nazi Extremism (SANE) has claimed responsibility for the messages.

What SANE is claiming:

As per the Outpost, ten students in Arcata and Seaside in Monterey County had left threatening notes on 13 Tesla vehicles.

The group described Tesla CEO Elon Musk as an “overt Nazi with a history of fascist, racist, misogynist and criminal behavior.”

SANE also threatened to “inflict physical damage to Tesla-branded vehicles.”

Citing a document reportedly sent by the students, the publication noted that the SANE’s initiative is aimed at creating “enough shame to make it onerous for anyone to buy or operate a Tesla-branded vehicle.”

The group has referenced their intentions to vandalize Teslas starting February 12, on the cities of Arcata, Rohnert Park, Seaside and Hayward, as noted in a KSBW 8 report.

What the police are saying:

Nick Borges, the chief of police for the Seaside Police Department, for his part, noted that he has been made aware of SANE’s threats.

The police department has started taking precautionary measures to protect a Tesla dealership in the city.

Authorities are also alerting Tesla drivers and setting up extra patrols to monitor areas around the clock.

