Tesla to appear at Poland’s largest auto show

Tesla is set to appear at Poland’s largest automotive show for the first time, alongside a handful of other automakers from around the world.

The Poznań Auto Show will be held from April 4 to 7, and this will be the first time Tesla’s electric vehicles (EVs) will appear at the event. It’s not entirely clear what kind of display the U.S. automaker will have, though it’s likely to include the Model 3, Model Y, Model S and Model X, which are all on sale in Poland.

You can get tickets to the event here. According to the event’s website, some of the major auto brands appearing at Poznań Auto Show are as follows:

While it doesn’t seem likely to appear at the Poland auto show, Tesla’s North America-exclusive Cybertruck has also been on display in Europe for the first time, recently arriving at the automaker’s Gigafactory outside of Berlin, Germany.

The vehicle has also been touring throughout China and Japan, and it has recently made appearances at multiple conferences, including the Chicago Auto Show and the Canadian International Auto Show. All of that to say, it isn’t out of the question that an appearance could happen at the show in Poland.

Tesla’s Model Y was the best-selling car in Europe last year across vehicle segments, and regardless of powertrain. Generally speaking, Tesla was a dominant EV seller in many key European markets last year, including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Spain, along with others, still.

In addition to its EVs, Tesla’s Supercharger network has been recognized as the best charging network in Europe and in several other markets, and the automaker has also been rolling out its V4 Supercharging hardware in recent months.

