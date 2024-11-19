By

Tesla has shared a unique new project at its Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg, featuring a small, dedicated facility that’s powered only by solar and the company’s home battery.

On Tuesday, Tesla’s Manufacturing account on X posted about the so-called “Giga small haus,” which is a building and display exhibit at Giga Berlin that’s powered only by the sun and the Powerwall 3. The building is a small room featuring a Tesla Model Y, an informational wall display detailing the Powerwall’s capabilities, and a ton of bright lighting to help make the company’s point.

The wall display features the Tesla Powerwall 3 and a Gateway, along with the following text about the hardware and the exhibit, as translated into English from German:

The Powerwall is a compact power storage unit that stores solar power or grid power. This power can be used to power the devices in your home day and night—even during power outages.

Customizable power management features allow you to use your stored power for backup, to reduce your electricity bill, and more.

Storing Surplus Electricity

If your solar system generates more electricity than you need, you can store the extra power in the Powerwall for later use. The Powerwall can also charge itself from the public power grid when electricity prices are low.

Use electricity cleverly

Your stored power is always available – day, night, or during a power outage. One Powerwall can power your entire home – including heating, air conditioning, and other major appliances.

Save and earn

Powerwall can optimize stored electricity based on your usage history and weather forecasts and dynamic electricity rates to power your home more efficiently during the day and at night.

Solar power for everything

Thanks to the fully integrated solar power inverter, the Powerwall can efficiently store your solar power and convert it into alternating current for your household.

Suitable for all conditions

Thanks to innovative thermal management for installation outdoors or in buildings.

Note: The remainder of the text is out of view in the photo Tesla posted, though it continues on, detailing the system’s use as an Emergency Power Supply, the Tesla App, and presumably more. This story will be updated with the full text when it emerges.



Tesla has used creative tactics for educational and advertising purposes many times in the past, and this comes as the company’s most recent public-facing developments at the Grünheide facility. Earlier this month, the company also highlighted how far Giga Berlin has come in the five years since Elon Musk first announced the project in 2019—including its production milestone of over 400,000 Model Y units, delivery to 37 countries, and its employment of 12,000 employees.

The company has also pointed to its water recycling facility at Giga Berlin in recent months, and its efforts to re-plant three times the number of trees it cuts down for an upcoming expansion project. For employees, the company also built an incoming railway, offering a free, now-electric “Giga Train” for workers in neighboring communities to be able to commute to work.

Last December, just weeks after the launch of the Cybertruck and hints at an upcoming launch of the Powerwall 3, Tesla used the two and a solar roof to deliver, install, and power an art exhibit in San Francisco 24 hours a day.

