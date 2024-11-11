By

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives announced that the financing firm raised Tesla’s price point from $300 to $400. Wedbush analysts believe Trump’s presidency is a game-changer for Tesla.

Wedbush is optimistic about Tesla’s autonomous and AI story now that Donald Trump has secured his second term as the President of the United States. Tesla stocks surged after Donald Trump secured the US presidency. A few days after the elections, Tesla reached a $1.02 trillion market cap.

The firm’s Senior Equity Analyst, Dan Ives, noted that Trump’s presidency might be negative for the general electric vehicle sector but beneficial for Tesla. He forecasted that Trump’s presence in the White House could push Tesla’s market cap to $1.5 trillion.

Wedbush estimates that Tesla’s AI and autonomous sector is worth $1 trillion on its own. Tesla bull ARK Invest also believes in the company’s autonomous/AI technology. It predicts that Tesla’s robotaxi ride-hailing services will significantly contribute to its enterprise value and earnings.

Wedbush and ARK aren’t alone in their optimism for Tesla. Recent data revealed that institutional investors steadily increased their TSLA holdings throughout 2024—even before Trump’s win. As of November 2024, institutional investors own about 66.2% of Tesla stock.

