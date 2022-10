By

Considering an electric vehicle and wondering where Tesla prices are currently hovering? We’ve got you covered.

As electric vehicle demand continues to increase, Teslarati has broken down each Tesla model’s price, what specs come with each trim level, and when you can take delivery.

Tesla Model S Price

The Tesla Model S is the company’s flagship vehicle and among the most luxurious in Tesla’s lineup. There are two trim levels for the Model S: Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive, and Tri-Motor All-Wheel-Drive, known as Plaid.

Tesla Model S – Dual Motor All-Wheel-Drive – $104,990 or $96,590 after potential incentives 375 miles of range, 149 MPH top speed, 3.1 seconds from 0-60 MPH Delivery as soon as November 2022, as late as February 2023

Tesla Model S – Tri-Motor All-Wheel-Drive or ‘Plaid’ – $135,990 or $127,590 after potential incentives 348 miles of range, 200 MPH top speed, 1.99 seconds from 0-60 MPH



Tesla Model 3 Price

The Tesla Model 3 is Tesla’s most-affordable vehicle and was the company’s first mass-market automobile. There are three trim levels for the Model 3: Base Rear-Wheel Drive, Long Range All-Wheel-Drive, and Performance All-Wheel-Drive.

Tesla Model 3 – Base Rear-Wheel Drive – $46,990, or $40,390 after potential incentives 267 miles of range, 140 MPH top speed, 5.8 seconds from 0-60 MPH Delivery as soon as November 2022, as late as December 2022

Tesla Model 3 – Long Range All-Wheel-Drive – This model is currently unavailable due to demand, and is not priced. Tesla said it will be available in 2023

Tesla Model 3 – Performance All-Wheel-Drive – $62,990, or $56,390 after potential incentives 315 miles of range, 162 MPH top speed, 3.1 seconds from 0-60 MPH Delivery as soon as November 2022, as late as December 2022



Tesla Model X Price

The Tesla Model X is Tesla’s flagship SUV and is most noted as the vehicle with falcon-wing doors. There are two trim levels for the Model X: Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive, and Tri-Motor All-Wheel-Drive, known as Plaid.

Tesla Model X – Dual Motor All-Wheel-Drive – $120,990 or $112,590 after potential incentives 332 miles of range, 155 MPH top speed, 3.8 seconds from 0-60 MPH Delivery as soon as March 2023, as late as June 2023

Tesla Model X – Tri-Motor All-Wheel-Drive or ‘Plaid’ – $138,990 or 130,590 after potential incentives 311 miles of range, 163 MPH top speed, 2.5 seconds from 0-60 MPH Delivery as soon as November, as late as December 2022



Tesla Model Y Price

The Tesla Model Y is Tesla’s newest vehicle and its best-selling car. Tesla first delivered the Model Y in early 2021, and it has become one of the most popular cars in the world. There are two trim levels for the Model Y: Dual Motor Long Range All-Wheel-Drive, and Dual Motor Performance All-Wheel-Drive.

Tesla Model Y – Dual Motor Long Range All-Wheel-Drive – $65,990, or $58,190 after potential incentives 318 miles of range, 135 MPH top speed, 4.8 seconds from 0-60 MPH Delivery as soon as December 2022, as late as April 2022

Tesla Model Y – Dual Motor Performance All-Wheel-Drive – $69,990 or $62,190 after potential incentives 303 miles of range, 155 MPH top speed, 3.5 seconds from 0-60 mph Delivery as soon as November 2022, as late as December 2022



