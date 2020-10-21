Tesla production capacity is nearing 1M vehicles produced globally

Tesla’s Q3 Update Letter revealed that the electric automaker is trending toward a possible manufacturing rate of 1 million vehicles a year after a 25% increase in Quarter-over-Quarter Model 3 and Model Y production at the Fremont facility was listed in the document. Between Fremont and Giga Shanghai, Tesla is currently operating with an annual production rate of 840,000 cars a year.

Tesla’s production of both the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover increased from 400,000 to 500,000 vehicles annually from Q2 to Q3. The two update letters, which detail the company’s progress during two separate three-month spans, indicate manufacturing efficiency and newly installed production lines.

The company wrote:

“We have recently increased capacity of Model 3 / Model Y to 500,000 units a year. In order to do this, we restarted our second paint shop, installed the largest diecasting machine in the world, and upgraded our Model Y general assembly line. Production should reach full capacity toward the end of this year or beginning of next year.”

The increase in production is expected, as Tesla expanded its Model Y production line at the Fremont plant in mid-July. The company filed several applications on the City’s Public Access website, which detailed planned advancements of “General Assembly 4.5,” which is designated for Tesla’s newest vehicle’s manufacturing processes.

Additionally, the installation of two die-cast machines allowed for the Model Y’s single-piece casting design, which increased safety and manufacturing efficiency.

But the global push toward electrification for Tesla goes far beyond Northern California. In China, the company’s Giga Shanghai facility has a production capacity of 250,000 Model 3 units a year. The company detailed its advancements at the plant in the Q3 Update Letter:

“Model 3 production capacity has increased to 250,000 units a year. We reduced the price of Model 3 to 249,900 RMB after incentives, making it the lowest-price premium mid-sized sedan in China. This was enabled both by lower-cost batteries and an increased level of local procurement. As a result of this shift in cost and starting price, we recently added a third production shift to our Model 3 factory. “

Currently, the Model 3 is the only Tesla vehicle produced at the facility. However, the company plans to begin building the Model Y at Giga Shanghai by the end of 2020.

With Fremont and Shanghai producing 590,000 and 250,000 vehicles annually, Tesla is on track to reach a manufacturing rate of 1 million vehicles per year. It is possible that with Giga Shanghai’s introduction of the Model Y, the two plants could reach the million vehicle threshold together. However, Tesla has plans for two other factories that will contribute to an ever-growing annual production rate.

In Germany, Giga Berlin is quickly taking shape, and Tesla plans to begin production at this facility in 2021. The company also detailed the progress at its first European plant by saying:

“Construction of the Gigafactory in Berlin continues to progress rapidly. Buildings are under construction, and equipment move-in will start over the coming weeks. At the same time, the Giga Berlin team continues to grow. Production is expected to start in 2021.”

Finally, Tesla is also working on building another U.S.-based plant in Austin, Texas, which will introduce the Cybertruck and Semi, and also produce the Model 3 and Model Y for East Coast customers.

Tesla reported its fifth-consecutive profitable quarter, announcing revenue of $8.771 billion for the quarter, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.76. Additionally, Tesla posted $809M GAAP operating income, resulting in a 9.2% operating margin. The company also ended the third quarter with $331M GAAP net income and $874M non-GAAP net income (ex-SBC).