Tesla seems to be doing what it can to ensure that it clears out as much of its inventory vehicles as possible. This was hinted at in a new email from the electric car maker, which encourages customers to take immediate delivery of an inventory vehicle.

As per Tesla’s email, it is offering a number of year-end promotions that could incentivize customers to acquire a vehicle before the end of the year. Interestingly enough, the message also highlighted that there are new, available vehicles nearby that could be delivered immediately. This suggests that the email is being sent to potential customers in areas where inventory cars are available.

Ring in the New Year with a New Tesla

Tesla vehicles are ready for immediate delivery nearby. Drive one home before the new year and you’ll also get three months of free Supercharging and Full Self-Driving (Supervised).

0% APR financing is available for new Model 3 and Model Y vehicles through the end of the year, and leasing options start at $299 per month.

Browse new Tesla vehicles in your area to get started.

— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) November 30, 2024

Elon Musk has stated that he believes Tesla can match or even slightly exceed its record 2023 delivery figures this 2024. For the electric vehicle maker to accomplish this goal, it would have to deliver about 515,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter. With this in mind, it is no surprise that Tesla seems very determined to clear out as much of its inventory as possible.

Tesla’s vehicles today are quite bang for the buck, especially the Model Y and Model 3. Both vehicles are priced very reasonably, and both are being shipped with AI4. This makes the Model 3 and Model Y the perfect products to introduce the capabilities of FSD (Supervised) to as many customers as possible.

Tesla initiates new sales push for immediately available vehicles