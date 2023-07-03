Tesla posts Q2 2023 Financial Results and Q&A Schedule

By

Tesla posted the Q2 2023 Financial Results and Q&A schedule after reporting stellar production and delivery numbers.

Tesla plans to post its financial results for the second quarter of 2023 after market close on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. After a brief advisory with a link to Tesla’s Q2 2023 update letter, the company will hold a live question-and-answer webcast at 4:30 pm Central Time (5:30 pm Eastern Time.

Q2 2023 Delivery and Production Report

In the second quarter, Tesla produced approximately 19,489 Model S and Model X vehicles. It delivered precisely 19,225 Model S and Model X units. For the second quarter, Tesla produced 460,211 Model Y and Model 3 units, delivering 446,915 units.

Tesla produced 479,700 vehicles in Q2 2023, delivering approximately 466,140 units.

Q1 2023 & SY 2024 Recap

In the first quarter, Tesla produced 440,808 vehicles and delivered 422,875. The company made 19,437 Model S and Model X vehicles, delivering 10,695 units. Tesla also produced 421,371 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles and delivered 412,180 units.

Thus far in the year, Tesla has delivered precisely 889,015 units. For comparison, Tesla delivered 1,369,851 vehicles in all of 2022. The company aims to deliver 1.8 million units this year.

“Our internal production potential is actually closer to two million vehicles, but we are saying 1.8 million because — I don’t know, it just always seems to be some force majeure thing that happened somewhere on Earth, and we can’t control if there’s like earthquakes, tsunamis, wars, pandemics, etc.

“So, if it’s a smooth year, without some big supply chain interruption or massive problem, we actually have the potential to do 2 million cars this year. We’re not committing to that, but I’m just saying that’s the potential,” said Elon Musk

