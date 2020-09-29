Elon Musk posts optimistic update amidst Tesla’s end-of-Q3 push

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has posted a positive update as the third quarter of 2020 comes to an end. Tesla is currently executing its notorious “end-of-quarter” push, which has been a heavily documented episode where the electric automaker attempts to increase production and delivery rates before figures are released by the company ahead of the earnings call.

Musk Tweeted, “Thanks Tesla Team for great work on deliveries! For new owners, we super appreciate accommodating us on delivery timing! Definitely one of our toughest quarters in global logistics.”

In addition to Musk’s Tweet, owners and enthusiasts of the electric car company have reached out to the Tesla CEO, indicating that they are also available to help if they are needed.

In the past, Tesla has used the final two weeks to push hard for an extra cushion when it has to report its delivery figures. Not only do Tesla employees ramp their work rates, but owners and enthusiasts have also lent helping hands to increase the efficiency of Tesla’s quarter-end push.

Q3 2020 is no different. While Musk continues to push the limits of production during this quarter, the supporters of the electric automaker are ready to help at local showrooms. In the U.S. and China, Tesla has used real-world owners to explain the finer points and advantages of owning one of the company’s cars to prospective owners.

The push to have Q3 be a successful quarter is crucial for Tesla’s total 2020 outlook. The company had an annual goal of half a million deliveries this year, which would be a company record. As of the midway point of the year, Tesla had around 180,000 vehicles delivered. A slow Q2 of 90,891 was primarily fueled by want and desire, as Tesla was certainly pulled back by shutdowns of the Fremont facility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Tesla still believes it can reach the 500,000 delivery goal, and capacity is certainly no issue in reaching this goal.

“We have the capacity installed to exceed 500,000 vehicle deliveries this year, despite recent production interruptions. While achieving this goal has become more difficult, delivering half a million vehicles in 2020 remains our target,” the company shared in its Q2 Earnings Update.

Tesla will need around 160,000 deliveries in Q3 to have a shot at achieving the 500,000 unit goal for the year.