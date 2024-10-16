Tesla Robotaxi Cybercab wireless charging speed teased

By

During the “We, Robot” event, CEO Elon Musk highlighted that the Cybercab would not be equipped with a NACS port. Instead, it would feature an inductive charging system. Videos from attendees of the Robotaxi unveiling event now indicate that Tesla actually teased some details about the Cybercab’s wireless charger.

Tesla’s livestream of “We, Robot” cut away from the stage when Musk was discussing the wireless charging capabilities of the Cybercab. As could be seen in a video shared on social media platform X by Robert Rosenfeld, the screen behind Musk at the time actually featured a simulation of the Cybercab’s display while it was wirelessly charging. It also teased the design of the Cybercab’s wireless charger.

As could be seen in the video, Tesla’s wireless charging pad is an angular square that the Cybercab could back into. More interesting was the animation of the Cybercab’s charging session, which listed a charging speed of 19 kW at 35% SoC.

Tesla Cybercab wireless charging.



In the presentation, it showed the car charging 19 KW @ 35% SoC. pic.twitter.com/U4JFhK6C6h — Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) October 15, 2024

Such a speed was quite surprising to some EV enthusiasts. While 19 kW is just a fraction of the speed offered by Superchargers, it is quite a bit faster than Tesla’s Wall Connector, which can provide up to 11.5 kW. For context, Tesla’s 11.5 kW Wall Connector can provide up to 44 miles of range per hour of charge, as per the company’s official website.

Confirmed: The Cybercab will use 4680s!



In my view it's highly likely those 4680s will be LFP.



As I showed in a previous video, an LFP 4680 battery pack appears to be the best all around battery pack option in Tesla's arsenal.



That's even more true for the Cybercab because… https://t.co/biyFCh4Rgh pic.twitter.com/t8o1Op11X8 — The Limiting Factor (@LimitingThe) October 15, 2024

Tesla did not provide a hint about the Cybercab’s battery size, though speculations are high that the Robotaxi would be fitted with a small pack to optimize costs. Interestingly enough, Tesla recently posted a video featuring a render of the Cybercab with a battery pack that seemed to be comprised of 4680 cells. EV battery industry watcher The Limiting Factor, in a post on X, speculated that the Cybercab may be equipped with LFP 4680 battery cells.

