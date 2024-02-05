Mercedes-Benz launches eSprinter van in U.S.

By

Mercedes-Benz has launched the eSprinter van in the United States, as it is now available for order in the United States for the first time, starting at $71,866.

“The Mercedes-Benz eSprinter underlines our claim to ‘Lead in Electric’ and kicks off the next stage of our electrification strategy,” Mathias Geisen, Head of Mercedes-Benz’s Van Division, said of the eSprinter launch. “Its versatility and flexibility make the new eSprinter the ideal vehicle for a wide range of applications.”

Mercedes-Benz brought an electric van to the U.S. market for several reasons, two of them being sustainability and emission-free fleet operation, and the other, which was not specifically outlined in the company’s press release, is early market entry.

Right now, there are only a handful of electric vans on the market in the U.S., and the Ford eTransit leads the market.

Mercedes-Benz was not doing itself any favors by waiting and potentially allowing other competitors, like Tesla, who could bring an EV van to the U.S. in the next couple of years, to launch electric vans first.

Mercedes-Benz eSprinter Specs

The eSprinter will have the following specs at launch:

170″ wheelbase

113-kilowatt-hour battery, 113 kWh usable capacity

WLTP-rated range of 440 kilometers, or 273 miles

488 cubic feet of cargo capacity

Permissible Gross Vehicle Weight of up to 9,370 pounds

Optional Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX)

75 MPH Top Speed

LFP Battery Pack

eSprinter Features

Mercedes-Benz put a focus on in-car technology with the eSprinter, aiming to have the vehicle work off of cloud-based services and the Mercedes “me connect” digital ecosystem.

The company equipped the vehicle with MBUX, which makes a voice-control assistant available to drivers. All you have to do is say “Hey Mercedes,” and you will be able to do everything from ask for a new route to a destination or look for the nearest charging location.

The eSprinter also comes equipped with various intelligent safety and assistance systems, including Active Brake Assist, Blind Spot Assist, and Attention Assist.

Over 85,000 Public Charging Points Available

Over 85,000 public charging points are available for the eSprinter, as Mercedes-Benz integrates its charging points with ChargePoint, Electrify America, and EVgo.

Price

The Mercedes-Benz eSprinter is available at U.S. dealerships starting at $71,866. Leasing is available for as little as $998 for 36 months with $6,386 due at signing.

