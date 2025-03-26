Elon Musk
Tesla rolls out Steer-by-Wire improvements to Cybertruck
Tesla is rolling out some improvements to the Steer-by-Wire system on Cybertruck, which is one of the features exclusive to the vehicle as it is not active on any other vehicle in the company’s all-electric lineup.
Steer-by-wire is a steering system that turns the direction of wheels mechanically. It differs from vehicles with typical electric power steering systems in the way that those rely on the steering wheel column to transfer steering torque to the wheels.
There are a handful of EVs that use steer-by-wire, including the Cybertruck, Hummer EV, and Silverado EV. The latter two use a traditional steering column and only have steer-by-wire on their rear wheels, so they differ from the system the Cybertruck uses.
The system has made the massive Cybertruck have better steering, and although its size is large, it is one of the easier Tesla vehicles to steer through tight spaces — granted you have the room.
Tesla is making an improvement to the system, according to a new update that will roll out in the 2025.8.4 Software Update as the steering wheel is now going to give more realistic feedback by adapting to road surfaces, the company said (via Not a Tesla App):
“The steering wheel now gives you more realistic feedback, adapting to different road surfaces for a better driving experience.”
This feature will work alongside another improvement as the Cybertruck’s air suspension ride height is now adjustable through the Tesla App.
Tesla Cybertruck steer-by-wire system helps avoid potential collision
The changes from the update, in terms of the more realistic feedback, will improve the overall feel of the road for drivers, making for a better driving experience.
Elon Musk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s simple message to vandals
Tesla CEO Elon Musk had a simple and straightforward message to the vandals who continue to damage cars, showrooms, and Superchargers that the company and its owners utilize during an All-Hands meeting last week.
For the first time, Tesla and Musk broadcasted on X an All-Hands meeting the company held with its employees.
It seemed to be a justified response to skeptics and investors who have said that Musk has spent more time worrying about the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) than Tesla.
During the meeting, Musk showed the company’s roadmap for the remainder of 2025 and into 2026 and aimed to resolve any sort of skepticism regarding his commitment. He told the employees to “hang onto their stock,” and commented on Tesla’s future impact:
“It’s very difficult like for people in the stock market, especially those that look in the rearview mirror — which is most people — to imagine a future where suddenly a 10 million vehicle fleet has five to ten times the usefulness. It’s so profound and there’s no comparison with anything in the past that it does not compute. But it will compute in the future.”
However, Musk did not stop there. He also had a message for those who have gone out of their way to key, damage, and sometimes even destroy Tesla vehicles and showrooms.
Several locations have been hit with gunfire, Molotov cocktails, and other things, while owners are reporting petty vandalism like keying and slashing tires more frequently now than ever.
Musk’s message to the vandals was simple:
“This is psycho. Stop being psycho!”
He continued:
“If you read the news, it feels like, you know, Armageddon. It’s like, I can’t walk past the TV without seeing a Tesla on fire. Like, what’s going on? Some people, it’s like, listen, I understand if you don’t wanna buy our product, but you don’t have to burn it down. That’s a bit unreasonable.”
Tesla’s biggest haters have continued to spew violence toward the company and owners of its cars, with some even putting on bumper stickers that read things like “I bought this before Elon went crazy!” to hopefully divert attackers.
🚨 We spotted this Tesla with “I bought this before Elon went crazy” and “Anti-Elon Social Club” bumper stickers on.
Gimme a break.
Do you think these are legitimate beliefs or an attempt at stopping people from vandalizing their cars? pic.twitter.com/hTDFVTvAvj
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) March 24, 2025
The company also has the help of the federal government. The FBI has already established a task force to help investigate instances of vandalism and violence against Tesla. Additionally, President Trump has said attacks against the company are being considered as domestic terrorism.
Elon Musk
Canaccord reaffirms Tesla’s price target of $404 after Giga Texas visit
Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed its price target of $404 for Tesla after a visit to Gigafactory Texas. The investment firm sees an optimistic future for Tesla in the long term despite near-term headwinds.
Canaccord analysts reiterated its “Buy” rating for TSLA stock and revised Tesla’s Q1 2025 delivery estimates from ~331,000 vehicles to ~362,000 units. The firm’s first-quarter delivery estimates for Tesla reveal its optimistic take on the company’s future, even though it is still below the consensus estimate of ~417,000 vehicles.
“Our estimate is informed by our opinion that some consumers are delaying vehicle purchases to access the new Model Y and 4Q24 earnings call commentary regarding Model Y-related factory retooling limiting production…We wonder whether purchase decision delays and production limitations are being misinterpreted as halted overall momentum for Tesla. While we do suspect there has been some macroeconomic/brand impact, we, again, do estimate 1Q25 deliveries are mostly being impacted by supply constraints–as well as some demand factors,” Canaccord Genuity noted.
Canaccord analysts recently visited Tesla Giga Texas and left with optimism for the American electric vehicle (EV) maker.
“It’s hard not to be impressed with how future-forward Tesla is–whether it’s vehicle design or manufacturing. Consistently rethinking the status quo,” Canaccord Genuity analysts commented.
Analysts highlighted Tesla’s progress with Full Self-Driving, specifically version 13.2.8. They noted that Tesla’s unboxed manufacturing strategy would boost production efficiencies. Canaccord Genuity analysts also mentioned that Tesla’s robotaxi services will launch in Austin in the summer.
“For investors with duration and grit, there is a silver-linings playbook,” the Canaccord Genuity analysts concluded.
Canaccord Genuity reflects Elon Musk’s recent stock market advice during the Tesla All-Hands keynote. Musk advised investors to invest in companies with products they love, highlighting that Tesla has a few great products and will continue to launch more.
“Tesla stock goes up and goes down, but actually, it’s still the same company,” Musk noted.
Elon Musk
SpaceX’s Starlink dish with Gigabit Speeds leaves EU scrambling to catch up
SpaceX is preparing to launch a gigabit Starlink dish. Meanwhile, Europe is still searching for a Starlink alternative.
SpaceX is preparing to release a Starlink dish with gigabit speeds, likely leaving the European Union scrambling to catch up.
During a webinar for Starlink resellers, SpaceX mentioned the development of a new Starlink dish that would offer customers gigabit internet speeds. The new Starlink dish is expected to boost current download speeds of around 200 Mbps.
“Next generation, we’ll have smaller beams, more capacity per beam, lower latency,” noted SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell in 2024. She teased that Starlink speeds would reach as high as 2 gigabits with the next-generation dish.
EU plays catch up with SpaceX’s Starlink
While SpaceX prepares to provide customers with gigabit speeds, the European Union is still trying to catch up to Starlink’s current internet services.
The Foreign Minister of Poland, Radoslaw Sikorski, accused Elon Musk of threatening to cut off Ukraine’s access to Starlink. The Polish Minister’s accusation came after Musk pointed out that Ukraine’s front line would collapse without Starlink.
Sikorski interpreted Musk’s words as a threat. Musk later issued a statement saying he would “never” cut Starlink services to Ukraine.
Despite Musk’s statement, the EU is considering alternatives to SpaceX’s Starlink. It will be difficult, given that the EU currently has no companies that can match SpaceX’s Starlink constellation.
The closest company in Europe to SpaceX’s Starlink is Eutelsat’s OneWeb constellation, which has around 650 satellites in lower earth orbit. In comparison, SpaceX reported having approximately 6,750 satellites in the Starlink constellation as of February 2025.
Even if Europe managed to match SpaceX’s current Starlink constellation, having Ukraine switch from one service to another would be complicated. Multiple countries are paying for Ukraine’s Starlink services, including the United States and Poland. On top of that, each country isn’t paying the same amount–some seem to be paying more than others.
In general, it doesn’t seem like Elon Musk can cut Ukraine’s access to Starlink on a whim.
Starlink Gigabit Dish Pending
SpaceX has a few boxes to check before releasing the Starlink gigabit dish. It will need to upgrade its Starlink constellation to harness a broader range of radio spectrum. But first, SpaceX must get clearance from the FCC to implement the upgrades.
PC Mag speculates that SpaceX could launch the Starlink gigabit dish later this year. The new dish’s release will depend on if SpaceX’s Starship can successfully deploy third-generation V3 Starlink satellites.
Tesla rolls out Steer-by-Wire improvements to Cybertruck
Rivian startup spinoff raises $105M in funding for micro EV production
Financial Times retracts report on Tesla’s alleged shady accounting
Tesla at risk of 95% crash, claims billionaire hedge fund manager
SpaceX announces Starship Flight 8’s new target date
Elon Musk roasts owners of this car brand after another Tesla vandalism incident
Trending
-
Elon Musk1 week ago
Elon Musk roasts owners of this car brand after another Tesla vandalism incident
-
Elon Musk6 days ago
Elon Musk confirms two measures Tesla is taking to fight vandalism
-
News5 days ago
Tesla aiming to produce first “legion” of Optimus robots this 2025
-
News1 week ago
SpaceX rescue mission for stranded ISS astronauts nears end — Here’s when they’ll return home
-
News2 weeks ago
U.S. AG Pam Bondi: Tesla Molotov attack suspect facing up to 20 years in prison
-
News2 weeks ago
Rivian supports Tesla despite all the Elon Musk hate
-
Elon Musk1 week ago
Tesla owners doxxed by controversial anti-DOGE website in clear intimidation tactic
-
Elon Musk5 days ago
Elon Musk to file lawsuit against former US Rep Jamaal Bowman: “I’ve had enough”