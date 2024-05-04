Walmart has taken delivery of a Tesla Semi, as spotted in California

By

Walmart has apparently taken delivery of a Tesla Semi, as one of the electric semi-trucks was seen driving on a highway in California over the weekend.

X user Accelerating Tech posted photos of a Walmart-branded Tesla Semi on Saturday, as spotted just a day earlier in Stockton, California. In addition to the Semi towing a Walmart trailer, the Tesla cab includes branding that says “Walmart Transportation LLC,” suggesting that the retailer has officially taken delivery of the vehicle as Tesla expands pilot programs beyond its initial deliveries to PepsiCo in 2022.

The news comes after Dan Priestley, Tesla Senior Manager of Semi-Truck Engineering, said last month posted a thank-you to new clients at Martin Brower, which also started piloting a Semi. Walmart has also had an ongoing order with Tesla for hundreds of Semi units, though this is the first time Tesla has been shown to be delivering those.

The Tesla Semi has been showing some promising results in early pilot programs at Pepsi, with the vehicle reaching over 1,000 miles in a single day in one test.

At the time of writing, neither Walmart nor Tesla has responded to Teslarati’s requests for comment on the number of Semi units in use.

Tesla has generally been pretty quiet about the Semi program since it initially delivered around 20 units to Pepsi in 2022. In December 2023, Tesla Vice President of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy said that the total Semi fleet had almost reached 100 units.

During its Q1 earnings call last week, Tesla said that more Semi deliveries are expected for late 2025, while the company expects to begin external customer deliveries in 2026. In addition, Tesla broke ground on expansions to its Gigafactory Nevada in January, set to help increase Semi production as well as the production of the 4680 battery cell.

