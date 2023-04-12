Tesla Powerwall price drop rolls out in Australia again

By

Tesla dropped the price of its Powerwall in Australia–for the second time this year– making it more affordable than ever.

An email to Tesla Powerwall installers in Australia revealed that the company reduced the price of its home battery storage option by $1,699. Tesla’s Powerwall price drop took effect on April 11, 2023. As of this writing, Tesla’s Powerwall costs $12,900, down from $14,599.

The new price of Tesla’s Powerwall included the Goods and Services Tax but not the installation costs. Tesla has a list of certified installers on its website. The installation cost of a Powerwall likely depends on how much individual installers charge for their services.

According to SolarQuotes, Tesla reduced the price of its Powerwall one other time earlier this year. In February, Tesla dropped the cost of the Powerwall from $16,230 to $14,599.

Tesla’s email to Powerwall installers revealed that the price drop resulted from many changes in the industry, particularly in areas most affected by the pandemic. Tesla noted that the Powerwall’s price drop was due to improved goods, freight, and logistics costs.

In 2022, Tesla informed investors of logistical challenges, resulting in the company missing Wall Street’s delivery expectations in the third quarter of last year.

“As our production volumes continue to grow, it is becoming increasingly challenging to secure vehicle transportation capacity and at a reasonable cost during these peak logistics weeks,” explained Tesla.

In Australia, Tesla Powerall has a 13.5 kWh energy capacity. The battery storage unit offers backup power up to 7 kW peak and 5 kW continuous quick backup transition.

