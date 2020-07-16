Tesla to expand service center presence as production rises

Tesla is gearing up to continue the growth and presence of its Service Center locations in the United States and its territories. The increase in service centers could be a way to handle the increase in production and deliveries that Tesla has experienced.

A LinkedIn posting from Tesla’s President of Automotive, Jerome Guillen, indicates that the electric automaker is looking for spaces in several U.S. Cities, along with a location in the United States’ unincorporated territory of Puerto Rico.

Guillen’s post showed that California, Georgia, Arizona, Florida, and Puerto Rico were all current candidates for new service center locations.

“Tesla continues to grow its service presence. Some exciting openings coming up in the coming weeks. Still looking for suitable spaces in Los Gatos/Campbell (CA), South Atlanta, Glendale/NW Phoenix (AZ), Naples (FL), and Puerto Rico. If you know some space immediately available, please contact me,” Guillen said on his LinkedIn page.

It is no secret that Tesla has continued to ramp production of the Model Y, and the Model 3 continues to be the company’s top seller. With the growing fleet of vehicles and a steady increase in production after the COVID-19 pandemic, Tesla must begin making service centers more readily available for owners.

Not only is the company’s Fremont facility gearing up for an expansion of Model Y production lines, but the company is getting set to open a new production facility in the Central United States.

Austin, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, are both vying for the chance to become the home of Tesla’s second U.S.-based vehicle manufacturing plant. Currently, it is unknown which location the company will choose as both cities have their own unique advantages in terms of incentives.

It has always been a goal of CEO Elon Musk’s to begin ramping the presence of service centers across the world. Along with opening up more physical locations, Tesla has also expanded its mobile service fleet. During the Q4 2020 Earnings Call, Tesla stated that its mobile service fleet doubled in 2019 to 743 total vehicles.

The electric automaker also tested the possibility of specialized Service Centers that were tailored to specific vehicle models. A location in Santa Ana, California, was designated for Model 3 owners only, while another Center in Costa Mesa was only taking appointments for the Model S and Model X.

The strategy was used by Tesla to increase the efficiency of repairs and reduce turnaround time.

Tesla’s Service Center locations are available in over 32 countries across the world currently, and the company continues to expand its presence in new areas. Much like Tesla’s Supercharger locations, the company will continue to expand its Service Center presence as the number of vehicles on the road continues to grow.