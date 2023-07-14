Tesla Shanghai employees rewarded following strong quarter

By

Tesla employees at the company’s plant in Shanghai reported they had been rewarded sizeably in the form of a large increase in quarterly bonuses after a strong performance in Q2.

Various employees said their bonuses amounted to about 1.5 times that of their monthly base salary in Q2. This is higher than the previous bonuses they received for average performances, which amounted to 1.2 times their monthly base salary, the workers told Reuters.

Colleagues had also been rewarded with similar bonuses, but how many employees actually received the increase in pay could not be determined.

The plant employs about 20,000 workers, all of which build the Model 3 and Model Y.

The increase in bonuses follows a reported cut during Q1 after a plant “safety incident” caused a death. Plant supervisors reported this was the reason for the reduction in bonuses.

This reportedly resulted in a cut in bonuses that equated to 0.785 times their monthly salary.

After the reports of the bonus cuts, CEO Elon Musk said he was alerted regarding the discontent among employees and would be “looking into it.”

Was alerted this weekend. Looking into it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 17, 2023

Gigafactory Shanghai has been one of Musk’s most prized accomplishments, and he has said for a long time it is one of the most crucial parts of the Tesla machine. In May, when he visited China, a late-night visit to the plant culminated in Musk stating he was thankful for the “amazing work” that the workers put forth to make it successful.

