Tesla Gigafactory Mexico construction to start soon

Earlier this week, the Governor of Nuevo León, Samuel Garcia Sepulveda, met with a few Tesla executives overseeing the buildout of Gigafactory Mexico.

The Governor shared the progress of Tesla Giga Mexico through Instagram recently. According to Gov. Sepulveda, access and mobility works for Gigafactory Mexico will start soon.

“My friends and colleagues from Tesla are very happy because they have their gigafactories in Austin and San Francisco; they will already have direct flights when they come here to settle. I am also about to receive the start-up of the Gigafactory from Tesla.

“We are going to start with the whole issue of water, it is treated water, from the train and adaptations and access to the highway, highway (Monterrey-Saltillo) to the plant, so pure good news, we are working with everything,” he said.

The progress on Giga Mexico’s construction bodes well for Tesla, especially after Chinese suppliers hinted that the new factory’s production start might be delayed. Earlier this month, Mexican daily newspaper Reforma reported that Tesla’s estimates for the start of production at Giga Mexico might be delayed due to the country’s permitting process.

Gov. Sepulveda’s recent updates suggest that Tesla’s plans for Giga Mexico are on track. On Monday, the Governor of Nuevo León welcomed Tesla executives into his home, including Market Director in Mexico Eugenio Grandio de la Torre, Director of Business Rohan Patel, and Logistics Manager of Tesla Daniel Calvo. The Secretary of Economy Ivan Rivas and Undersecretary of Investment Emmanuel Loo also met with the Tesla executives at the Governor’s house.

The Governor estimates that Tesla and the suppliers for Gigafactory Mexico could generate $15 billion in investment within two years of operations.

“Tesla and suppliers alone are going to generate 15 billion dollars of investment in two years. Sometimes, we forget, or we no longer measure the zeros. It is an enormous amount in a very short term,” he said.

