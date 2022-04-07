Tesla debuts new Model Y Standard Range with 4680 structural battery

By

Tesla’s new Standard Range All-Wheel-Drive Model Y all-electric crossover with 4680 battery cells is present at the Cyber Rodeo event the automaker is holding at its new production facility in Austin, Texas.

Tesla is currently holding a 15,000-person event in Austin, displaying its new manufacturing facility where it will build its newest state-of-the-art vehicles. Among the products Tesla is showing off is the new Standard Range All-Wheel-Drive, which showed up on the EPA’s FuelEconomy website last month.

After Teslarati uncovered documents related to the approval of two new Model Y trim levels Tesla was planning to manufacture in the United States, the EPA added a mysterious new configuration of the crossover to its website. Unlike anything available on Tesla’s website, the new Model Y had 279 miles of all-electric range. It was added to the EPA’s FuelEconomy website after being approved by the agency, which awarded the vehicle a Certificate of Conformity in mid-February.

In mid-March, Tesla hacker green indicated the new Model Y configuration, which was listed as an SR+, or Standard Range Plus, trim level, was added to a software update the automaker was rolling out.

Now, Tesla Raj, who is in attendance at the Cyber Rodeo in Texas, is indicating a Model Y at the factory fits the description of the one added to the EPA’s FuelEconomy website last month.

An online Tesla VIN Decoder shows the vehicle was manufactured at the new plant in Austin and is, in fact, a Standard Range version of the Model Y.

Tesla also said during its Q4 2021 Earnings Call that the Austin-made Model Y would pack the Structural Battery Pack and 4680 battery cells.

Tesla will live stream the event at 9 PM CT, where remarks from CEO Elon Musk are expected.

