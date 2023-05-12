Updated: Tesla stock rally receives another push from new Twitter CEO reveal

By

Update: 5/12 12:16 pm est: Elon Musk has confirmed Linda Yaccarino as the new Twitter CEO

A new report from the Wall Street Journal has identified the likely candidate for the Twitter CEO position, helping maintain the Tesla stock rally that began yesterday.

With many Tesla investors believing that Elon Musk has been distracted by his work at Twitter, it is no wonder that the automaker’s stock rallied following the news of a new Twitter CEO taking the helm. Now, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the new CEO has been identified, further fueling the Tesla stock rebound.

According to the report from the WSJ, Linda Yaccarino will take Musk’s position as Twitter CEO in the coming six weeks. Yaccarino was most recently a top executive for NBC Universal and the Ad Council, focusing specifically on marketing for the major media outlets. Now, she will reportedly be taking the wheel at Twitter, helping the social media giant regain its footing and work toward profitability.

Elon Musk has since confirmed that Yaccarino will be the new Twitter/X CEO.

I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology. Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app. https://t.co/TiSJtTWuky — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2023

Reactions to the new Twitter CEO from Twitter users have been mixed. Many have applauded the return to corporate normalcy, with a more tame business leader taking the helm. Moreover, many believed Yaccarino to be the ideal candidate to help lure advertisers back to the platform following the exodus earlier in the year. However, others have not been as enthralled with the new “Chief Twit.”

Some Twitter users, as seen below, believe Yaccarino could reverse many of the policies that Elon Musk has put in place that have made free speech a guiding principle on the platform. Assuring users, Elon Musk has responded to multiple concerns posted on Twitter, shortly stating that policies will likely remain as they are.

That will not be the case — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2023

As for Tesla stock, after jumping substantially in the later part of yesterday’s trading, the stock has continued to rally, if at a slightly slower pace. With the public announcement of Linda Yaccarino as Twitter CEO likely just around the corner, some believe Tesla stock may jump again in the coming weeks.

