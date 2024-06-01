By

Tesla has officially opened its first store and showroom in Qatar, after the automaker initially launched sales in the country late last year.

The new Tesla store was announced by Delivery Operations Supervisor Momo Elmegrahi in a LinkedIn post on Friday, along with photos of the site. The Tesla store is located in Doha, at the Doha Festival City mall, and it’s open seven days a week, according to Tesla’s website.

“This milestone marks a significant step in our mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy,” Elmegrahi writes in the post. “Our Qatar store will provide customers with the opportunity to experience and purchase our cutting-edge vehicles, including the Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y.”

Qatar has the fourth-highest gross domestic product (GDP) per capita in the world, being well known as one of the world’s largest exporters of oil and natural gas. As Elmegrahi seems to reference in his post, the country gaining an electric vehicle (EV) company feels like an important step toward electrification.

Like most of Tesla other stores, customers in Qatar will now be able to visit the site to see and purchase the automaker’s vehicles in person, schedule demo drives, and more. The company is also aiming to open two Supercharger locations in the capitol city sometime this year, and the store’s opening follows Tesla’s initial launch of vehicle sales in the country in December.

Tesla also installed a Megapack system for the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation in 2020, located at a site south of Doha in Nuaija. The project cost around $2.7 million, and construction on the 1 MW/4 MWh project took about a year.

