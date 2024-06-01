By

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) is set to get new driving modes, according to a statement this week from CEO Elon Musk.

In response to X user Gali Filche saying that even Tesla’s FSD Supervised “chill mode” was too aggressive for his taste, Musk said on Friday night that the software would soon get three updated driving modes: chill, standard, and hurry modes. Musk made the statement after the user requested a “Turtle” mode, noting that he thought

FSD will have chill, standard and hurry modes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2024

Tesla currently offers chill, average, and assertive modes for FSD, and it’s not clear at this time if the upcoming modes will include significant driving style changes from the current ones or not. Musk also did not disclose when the driving modes would be coming to FSD Supervised, or whether the new chill mode would be any more relaxed than its current chill mode.

In the thread, others said that they would appreciate an even more relaxed mode too, with the Tesla Owners Silicon Valley account commenting to ask if there would be an “extra cautious mode for babies in the car” with the new changes. In any case, the naming convention may also serve some purpose with regards to public perception, as “hurry” could be interpreted by some as a better alternative to “assertive.”

The company also offers three driving modes for its Autopilot system, called chill, standard, and sport.

The statement from Musk also comes as Tesla prepares to launch FSD in markets outside North America, starting with China. A recent report from Reuters said that the company was looking to launched the software in China later this year, after the company gained tentative approval for the system in the country in April.

Tesla has also been testing FSD in other countries in Europe, and the company is set to unveil an upcoming robotaxi platform based on FSD in August.

