Tesla store shooting incident under investigation
Oregon police are investigating a shooting incident involving a Tesla store.
A Tesla store in Tigard, a city southwest of Portland, was vandalized around 2:00 am on Thursday, March 6.
“The damage was discovered by employees who arrived for work this morning (3/6/25) at the dealership on SW Cascade Avenue. Investigators believe at least 7 shots were fired, damaging 3 cars and shattering windows. One bullet went through an office wall and into a computer monitor. Fortunately, this happened overnight when the property was unoccupied,” stated a Tigard Police report.
Crime scene technicians and investigators are gathering physical and video evidence of the shooting. Tigard Police did not officially announce a motivation for the shooting at the Tesla store. However, they acknowledge that a few Tesla locations have been targeted across Oregon and the nation.
Tesla locations across the United States and abroad have been experiencing attacks recently. Most of the company’s locations experience arson attacks. For instance, in France, around a dozen Tesla vehicles were reportedly torched in a suburb near Toulouse. Meanwhile, in Massachusetts, a few Tesla Superchargers were allegedly set on fire near a shopping center. Tesla protests have also started in various locations.
Police have not provided an official reason or motivation for all the arson attacks and the Oregon shooting because they are still under investigation. However, Elon Musk is definitely at the root of the matter.
Elon Musk has recently found himself the target of plenty of ire in the United States and Europe. Tesla is taking the brunt of all the anger pointed toward Musk.
Starship Flight 8: SpaceX nails Super Heavy booster catch but loses upper stage
Flight 8 ended with mixed results as SpaceX nailed another Super Heavy Booster catch while the upper stage experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly.
SpaceX launched its eighth Starship test flight on Thursday, March 6, 2025, from its Starbase facility in South Texas. The mission aimed to advance the reusable rocket system’s development with a third successful booster recovery and a planned satellite simulator deployment by the Starship upper stage.
Flight 8 ended with mixed results as the Starship upper stage experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly during its ascent burn. The Super Heavy booster, however, returned successfully to Starbase’s launch tower.
Super Heavy Booster Achieves 3rd Successful Catch
The Super Heavy booster, designated Booster 15, roared to life at launch, propelling the 400-foot-tall Starship stack skyward. Less than three minutes after liftoff, it separated cleanly from the upper stage and began its descent back to Starbase.
The booster executed a pinpoint landing, getting caught midair by the launch tower’s massive “chopstick” arms. This marked the third test flight where SpaceX was able to successfully recover a Super Heavy booster, a critical step toward reducing costs by reusing the rocket’s first stage.
The crowd at South Padre Island, watching from across the water, erupted in cheers as the Super Heavy booster settled into the tower’s grasp.
Starship Upper Stage Lost
The mission’s upper stage, known as Ship 34, faced a starkly different fate. Intended to deploy four mock Starlink satellites and splash down in the ocean about 66 minutes after launch, the spacecraft encountered trouble during its ascent.
Videos posted on social media platform X showed Ship 34 disintegrating during its flight, echoing Flight 7’s upper-stage loss in January. SpaceX addressed the upper stage’s failure in a post on X.
“During Starship’s ascent burn, the vehicle experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly and contact was lost. Our team immediately began coordination with safety officials to implement pre-planned contingency responses. We will review the data from today’s flight test to better understand root cause. As always, success comes from what we learn, and today’s flight will offer additional lessons to improve Starship’s reliability,” SpaceX wrote in its post.
Watch SpaceX’s Starship Flight 8 livestream in the video below.
Elon Musk seemingly confirms Cybertruck gift to 13-year-old cancer fighter
Diagnosed in 2018 with a rare form of brain and spine cancer with no cure, the teen has undergone 13 surgeries by the time he was 12.
Elon Musk has seemingly confirmed that he will be sending a Tesla Cybertruck to 13-year-old Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, a 13-year-old Houston boy fighting brain cancer. The teen was recognized as an honorary Secret Service member by U.S. President Donald Trump during his address to Congress on Tuesday.
A Chance Meeting
The Tesla CEO’s Cybertruck pledge was mentioned during DJ’s short interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. When Collins asked the 13-year-old what he told the Tesla CEO, DJ answered that he asked for a Cybertruck.
“I said, ‘can you do me a big favor, when you get back to Houston can you send us a Cybertruck down there?’” the cancer fighter stated.
Daniel noted that Musk responded positively to his request, which was highlighted by Collins in a post on X. Musk responded to the post with a heart emoji, suggesting that he really will be sending a Cybertruck to the 13-year-old cancer fighter.
Teen’s Cancer Battle Inspires
Diagnosed in 2018 with a rare form of brain and spine cancer with no cure, Daniel has undergone 13 surgeries by the time he was 12. During his speech, Trump highlighted the 13-year-old’s long battle with his disease.
“Joining us in the gallery tonight is a young man who truly loves our police. The doctors gave him five months at most to live. That was more than six years ago. Since that time, DJ and his dad have been on a quest to make his dream come true,” Trump stated.
Daniels officially received an honorary badge from U.S. Secret Service Director Sean Curran, to much applause during the event.
Surprisingly Partisan
While Daniels’ story has been inspiring, Trump’s focus on the 13-year-old cancer fighter has received its own fair share of criticism. MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace, while referencing Daniels’ love for law enforcement, noted that she is hoping the 13-year-old never has to defend the U.S. capitol against Trump supporters. “If he does, I hope he isn’t one of the six who loses his life to suicide,” Wallace stated.
Anti-Musk and Trump accounts on X have also thrown jokes at the cancer fighter’s honorary badge, with some dubbing the 13-year-old as a “DEI hire” that should be looked into by DOGE.
Arrest made after Tesla Salem site attacked with Molotov cocktails
The suspect faces a federal charge of illegally possessing an unregistered destructive device.
A 41-year-old Salem man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at a Tesla store on January 20. Court documents indicated that the man’s attack caused around $500,000 in damages.
The suspect faces a federal charge of illegally possessing an unregistered destructive device, which were described as Molotov cocktails. Seven vehicles were damaged and one was destroyed in the attack on the Tesla location.
Fires Erupt at Tesla Store
At 3:45 a.m. on January 20, Salem Police responded to reports of Molotov cocktails being thrown at the Tesla store. Officers found a fire on the sidewalk and another in a parked vehicle’s rear. An eyewitness noted that someone thew five or six objects during the incident, as noted in a report from the Statesman Journal.
Suspect Caught on Camera
Surveillance footage showed the man throwing a “Molotov Cocktail-style device” at a truck, which bounced off without igniting. He also aimed an AR-15-style rifle at a witness who was driving away. The suspect hurled a rock through the Salem Tesla store’s window as well.
A patrol car’s camera captured the suspect’s vehicle nearby, tying him to the scene. Surveillance video, fingerprints on glass bottles recovered at the scene, and a vehicle registered to the man led ultimately to his arrest.
Tesla Vandalism Trend
Tesla stores across the United States and abroad have been the target of vandalism incidents as of late, thanks in part to CEO Elon Musk’s increasing involvement in politics and his close work with U.S. President Donald Trump. Interestingly enough, previous reports have indicated that the Salem Tesla store was also the victim of an attack last month, when gunfire shattered widows at the location.
