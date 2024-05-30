By

Tesla Supercharger access for several brands that adopted the company’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) has been delayed, according to a new report.

This Spring, General Motors, Polestar, and Volvo were all set to gain access to Tesla’s robust Supercharger Network in North America. 15,000 total stalls were set to be opened to non-Tesla EVs, making charging more available for EV drivers across the United States and Canada.

However, Tesla decided to lay off many members of its Supercharging team earlier this year as part of widespread layoffs enforced to help sustain cash. Tesla let go of two high-level executives, including Rebecca Tinucci, the Senior Director of Charging Infrastructure.

Now, it appears the layoffs are starting to show their impact as several companies that were planning to gain access to the Tesla Supercharger network have had their dates pushed back.

According to PC Mag, General Motors and Polestar both confirmed in statements that their dates of access were pushed back from Spring to Summer.

Polestar reps said their timeline “had been adjusted to later this Summer.”

Meanwhile, General Motors pushed back their anticipated purchase of its NACS adapter, which would allow owners of their EVs to plug into Tesla Superchargers.

Tesla has already started to backtrack on its Supercharger team disband. A few weeks ago, it started rehiring employees, likely in preparation for what CEO Elon Musk had in mind for a tighter ship in the Supercharger team.

He said:

“Tesla still plans to grow the Supercharger network, just at a slower pace for new locations and more focus on 100% uptime and expansion of existing locations.”

Tesla’s move to pause new Supercharger projects came as a shock as many companies have signed up to gain access to the chargers. Some companies won’t get the opportunity to start charging until 2025. However, we are now seeing the first true impact of the layoffs with these delays for some big-time companies.

