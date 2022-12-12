By

Tesla reservations for its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles have been skyrocketing in Thailand. Tesla has received more than 5,000 Model 3 and Model Y orders since launching in Thailand.

Last Wednesday, Tesla Thailand started accepting online reservations for the Model 3 and Model Y. It aims to deliver the vehicles by Q1 2023. Tesla’s Model 3 starting price in Thailand is 1.76 million baht ($50,545). The base Model Y costs 1.96 million baht ($56,289).

As Tesla’s main export hub, Giga Shanghai will be exporting Model Y and Model 3 vehicles to Thailand. Tesla China gets a 0% import tax on EVs thanks to a bilateral agreement between Bangkok and Beijing. The demand in Thailand hints that Giga Shanghai will have more work, despite rumors of production cuts.

The Thai government also cut import taxes on electric vehicles from foreign automakers who decide to produce electric vehicles in Thailand. Mercedez-Benz plans to produce the EQS in Thailand. Chinese automakers Great Wall Motor and BYD also have plans to make EVs in Thailand within the next three years.

So, there is a lot of EV competition in Thailand. Tesla is starting off strong, entering the Thai market during a peak season for auto sales.

Tesla started posting job openings for Thailand in September. Thailand is the second Southeast Asian market Tesla has entered, the first being Singapore. Tesla plans to launch at least 10 Supercharging stations in Thailand in 2023 to service owners in the country.

I’d like to hear from you. Contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Tesla Model Y & Model 3 orders in Thailand skyrocket a few days after reservations open