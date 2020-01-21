Tesla gets new $800 price target from Wall Street firm who predicted $530

The New Street Research analyst who correctly predicted Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) rise to a $530 price target has once again raised the bar for the Silicon Valley-based automaker. Pierre Ferragu has increased the company’s price target from $530 to $800, stating Tesla’s industry-leading technology, demand, and execution as the reasons behind its increased anticipated value.

The company has seen a 22% increase in its price per share in 2020 alone. On Tuesday morning, TSLA stock price jumped by 5% to $536.20 in response to the price upgrade and amid signs that first deliveries of the Model Y crossover are imminent.

Ferragu predicted the company’s stock price would hit $530 per share in May 2018, citing Tesla’s increasing demand from consumers and dominance in the electric vehicle sector. The Elon Musk-led company has continued to improve the performance and range of its fleet of electric cars through technology advancements and frequent software updates, further broadening its appeal among car buyers.

The Model 3 was also released and began deliveries less than a year before the prediction and its overwhelming popularity was just another reason Ferragu felt the company’s stock would skyrocket.

1) We increased our $TSLA price target to $800 today. Worth noting, though, our initial target of $530 was set in 2018, so 2 years down the line, compounded 20% p.a., $800 is the right place to be. Not much has changed in our conviction! — Pierre Ferragu (@p_ferragu) January 21, 2020

According to TheStreet, Tesla could sell around 20 million units in its “ultimate addressable market,” leaving room for growth that will help the company attain its $800 price point in the future.

Ferragu addressed his new price target in a note, stating Tesla will sell between two million and three million cars per year in 2025 and beyond. This would make Tesla’s market value somewhere between $230 billion and $350 billion or between $1,100 and $1,700 per share.

“The stock will remain volatile, as the spread between bull and bear cases remains wide,” Ferragu stated. “And God only knows what the next controversy will be.”

Tesla’s Q4 2019 earnings call is scheduled for January 29. As the company’s Model Y has received its CARB certification and VINs are registered on the NHTSA website, it appears that the car may see first deliveries ahead of its projected Summer 2020 delivery time.

But the Model Y will not be the only indicator of how the company will perform in the new year. Analysts have previously predicted that the performance of Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai will be a key indicator of Tesla’s success in the global market heading into 2020.

Based on Tesla’s successful Q4 delivery numbers and Model 3’s continued dominance in the luxury sedan category, Ferragu’s $800 price target isn’t as far-reaching as one