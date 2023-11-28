Tesla bull reveals Cybertruck pricing approximation before deliveries

By

Tesla bull Dan Ives of Wedbush revealed the firm’s estimation of what the Cybertruck could approximately cost just two days before deliveries.

Tesla is set to deliver the Cybertruck for the first time in just two days at its delivery event is scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m. Central Time.

However, despite the fact that the first units will be handed over to customers in roughly 48 hours from the time this article was published, Tesla has yet to release any concrete information on what the Cybertruck will cost. Although the unveiling event four years ago listed three trims and priced them at $39,990, $49,990, and $69,990 for the Single, Dual, and Tri-Motor configurations, respectively, pricing information was removed from the website a few years ago.

Inflation would increase the prices of the trims considerably, and we examined this in an article earlier this month.

However, Ives writes in a note to investors that he believes the configurations could be priced between $50,000 and $80,000:

“We believe updated pricing will come out at Thursday’s event on each of the trim levels as the company scales the Cybertruck production story to give more clarity to the Street. Whisper numbers for the single motor are in the ~$50k range, with prices for the dual and tri-motor variants likely to be in the $60k – $80k range.”

Tesla will likely omit the Single Motor configuration of the Cybertruck altogether, as it was the least ordered and sought-after trim level, according to the Cybertruck Reservation Tracker that had slotted roughly 2 million orders for the pickup.

Ives’ note also suggests that the Cybertruck has the large potential to be a catalyst for Tesla over the next eighteen months as production ramps. Tesla will lean on the Cybertruck to “expand the Tesla halo effect as more consumers head down the EV path over the coming years.” Admittedly, Ives said to investors that Cybertruck “does not significantly move the financial needle for Tesla in FY24, it further shows the innovation and mind share lead” the company has built as competitors from large companies like Ford and GM.

The Cybertruck is further proof that Tesla is holding a substantial lead and expanding its product like while others are just trying to stay afloat.

