Tesla (TSLA) crushes Wall Street’s Q2 estimates with over 90k deliveries

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has released its second quarter vehicle production and delivery report, posting a total production of 82,272 and total deliveries of 90,650. This is a remarkable accomplishment for the electric car maker, considering that the second quarter took the brunt of the US lockdowns that resulted from the pandemic.

The company’s Q2 numbers comprise 6,326 Model S and Model X, and 75,946 Model 3 and Model Y produced. Deliveries stood at 10,600 Model S and Model X, as well as 80,050 Model 3 and Model Y.

By posting over 90,000 vehicles delivered, Tesla has completely crushed Wall Street’s estimates, which stood at 72,000 deliveries as of July 1, 2020 according to FactSet. Estimates from analysts regarding Tesla’s Q2 results varied, and there were even off-field estimates from firms like Credit Suisse, which recently published an estimate of 90,000-100,000 vehicle deliveries despite its traditionally bearish stance on TSLA.

As it turns out, even Credit Suisse’s seemingly overly high estimate was met by the electric car maker.

Following is Tesla’s release on its Q2 2020 vehicle production and deliveries report.

Tesla Q2 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries