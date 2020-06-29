Tesla (TSLA) poised for stellar Q2 delivery numbers

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has received a delivery estimate for the second quarter of 2020 from Credit Suisse’s Dan Levy. Levy indicated in a note to investors that the electric automaker could see a delivery number between 90,000 and 100,000 vehicles.

Levy believes reports of a strong June for Tesla will drive the company’s delivery figures into this range, which would be unprecedented considering the company’s main production facility in Fremont, California, was closed for a month and a half at the beginning of the quarter.

“Amid recent reports of a very robust June for Tesla sales, 2Q deliveries could be in the range of 90-100k, vs. sell-side consensus 70k and likely buyside consensus in the 80k range,” Levy wrote in a note to investors. “While expectations have clearly risen, to the extent Tesla posts 2Q deliveries in the 90-100k range, we believe it would be a positive for the stock.”

Levy also predicts Fremont just under 35,000 vehicles will be delivered from Fremont, 31,000 from Tesla’s Giga Shanghai plant in china, and 25,000 from the global inventory. The Credit Suisse analyst believes Tesla produced between 76,000 and 88,000 units during the quarter and believes profitability is “less of a radical idea than it was a few weeks ago,” SeekingAlpha reports.

Levy’s current position on TSLA stock is “Hold,” with a price target of $700.00.

Since Fremont has started operating normally again, Tesla has been driving a substantial push toward making the quarter as successful as possible despite the site’s extended closure due to the coronavirus. A recently leaked email from CEO Elon Musk indicated that the company’s employees should be going “all out” through the end of the month to ensure that the quarter ends with a good outcome.

In China, Tesla was seeking the help of current owners to volunteer at local showrooms. Those who helped would be given special edition souvenirs as payment and would help perform simple tasks like the reception of customers and explaining vehicle features to potential buyers.

Tesla has spent Q2 ramping up the production of its Model Y crossover, a project that was quickly halted after Fremont’s forced shutdown on March 23. The facility remained closed until May 10 when Elon Musk opened the Fremont plant back up without consent from Alameda County health officials. Musk was willing to take the risk and eventually, Tesla and the County’s officials came to an agreement for the electric vehicle production plant to remain open.

Tesla’s Q2 delivery numbers will likely be released within the next week, but curiosity on how the company rebounded after the COVID-19 pandemic remains.

At the time of writing, TSLA stock was up 1.44% at $973.57.