Tesla (TSLA) gets boost from Deutsche Bank on optimistic Q2 delivery hopes

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has received some support from Deutsche Bank on Friday, with analyst Emmanuel Rosner raising the company’s price target from $850 to $900 per share. The new optimistic outlook from the financial firm appears to be rooted in hopes that Tesla could finish the quarter in impressive fashion, despite its main vehicle production facility in Fremont, California being closed for the majority of the second quarter.

Rosner maintained his “Hold” rating on TSLA stock, though his new price target stands at 8.7% below Thursday’s $985.98 closing price. In a note to clients, the Deutsche Bank analyst stated that he expects Tesla’s Q2 production figures to be in the mid-70K range, which is higher than the recent buy-side consensus, which stands in the mid-60K range.

“Despite about 7 weeks of downtime at the Fremont plant, we think Tesla’s 2Q global production could be in the mid-70K range, ahead of buy-side consensus in the mid-60s,” Rosner wrote.

The analyst further mentioned that he does not believe Tesla was able to reach full Model Y production in the second quarter. However, he estimates that about 10-13K units of the all-electric crossover were made during Q2 2020. These estimates will likely be tested soon, seeing as Tesla usually releases its quarterly vehicle production and delivery report early within a few days of a quarter’s end.

Numerous speculations are abounding today about Tesla’s Q2 2020 production and delivery figures, though estimates from the TSLA community are quite conservative. This is no surprise, considering that Tesla’s momentum was promptly stopped by the outbreak of the coronavirus in the United States, which effectively shut down the Fremont Factory just as Model Y production and deliveries were ramping up.

Hi everybody. My Tesla delivery estimate for Q2 2020 is now 85,000 units.



The next update will be on 30 June unless the calculation changes dramatically before that. pic.twitter.com/D1EDjxohPu — TroyTeslike (@TroyTeslike) June 19, 2020

That being said, some optimistic estimates have also been shared about the electric car maker’s figures this second quarter. Tesla community member @TroyTeslike, whose estimates have proven pretty close to the company’s actual figures in the past, currently estimates about $85,000 vehicle deliveries worldwide in the second quarter. This is partly due to Tesla China’s ongoing ramp of the Model 3 from Gigafactory Shanghai, which continued in Q2 despite the pandemic in the US.

Tesla is currently in the middle of a massive delivery ramp across the globe. In China, the company is reportedly incentivizing owners who volunteer to help out in new customer deliveries. In the United States, Elon Musk has extended his apologies to Tesla customers for shifting delivery dates, and in a follow up post, the CEO expressed his thanks to Tesla trucking and rail partners, hinting that another end-of-quarter delivery blitz is underway.

Disclosure: I have no ownership in shares of TSLA and have no plans to initiate any positions within 72 hours.