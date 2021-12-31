Tesla’s Model 3 and Model S recall expands to China for ‘security risks’

By

Tesla is recalling Model 3 and Model S vehicles in China, citing “security risks,” China’s market regulator said on Friday, December 31.

The electric automaker based out of Austin, Texas will have 144,208 China-made Model 3 vehicles, 35,836 imported Model 3 units, and 19,697 imported Model S cars recalled in the Chinese market, Reuters reported early Friday. The news comes after Tesla and the NHTSA confirmed nearly 500,000 Model 3 and Model S vehicles would be recalled in the United States on Thursday.

The United States recalls of the two Tesla electric models were not related to “security risks,” however. Tesla recalled Model S vehicles in the U.S. due to a faulty frunk latch, which is positioned incorrectly on vehicles built from 2014-2021, and could cause the frunk lid to blow open during driving, limiting visibility and establishing a major safety threat in the occurrence of this event. Tesla stated it had not been made aware of any accidents, injuries, or deaths due to the issue.

Additionally, Model 3 units were recalled as the rearview camera system could be faulty due to the installation of the system’s wiring, which could have excessive stress due to its bent nature. The camera could short out and be ineffective, but it only applies to 1% of the total recall population, the NHTSA said.

In China, the story is slightly different. The recalls are being related to security risks, which are related to the possibility of a sudden opening of the trunk lid during movement, according to a post on China’s State Administration for Market Regulation. The State-run agency stated that it would recall nearly 200,000 Tesla vehicles, which could be affected by the mishap.

Tesla shares were down only .16% at 10:25 AM in New York. The stock was trading at $1,068.66.

