Tesla shares surge nearly 10% as trade volume skyrockets ahead of Q2 earnings

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock surged 9.47% on Monday after a bullish day on Wall Street as trading volume was nearly 20% higher ahead of the company’s Q2 2020 Earnings Call on Wednesday.

Tesla’s trading volume was at 17,121,367 on Monday, which was about 2.5 million trades higher than the company’s average daily volume of 14,461,131. The increased amount of trades could be in preparation for better-than-expected Q2 2020 results on Wednesday, where the company would outline its performance during the second three months of the year.

Tesla has already outdone Wall Street once in terms of Q2 performance. Analysts suggested that the electric automaker would deliver between 75,000 and 80,000 vehicles during the second quarter of 2020. However, Tesla beat the Wall Street estimates handily by delivering 90,650 cars in the second quarter of the year.

The electric automaker’s performance was impressive because the company’s main production facility in Fremont, California, was closed for the first 40 days of the quarter because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Eventually, Fremont reopened and started building sustainable electric vehicles again on May 10.

If Tesla manages to outperform the estimates that Wall Street has set for the company ahead of the Earnings Call, traders and shareholders of the electric automaker’s stock could stand to make money hand over fist. The increase in profit that the company has experienced thus far during the year is something the company’s shareholders are familiar with, as TSLA stock has jumped around $1,213 so far in 2020.

The increase in price has accounted for a nearly four-fold growth of the electric automaker’s stock value on January 2, which sat at $430.26.

TSLA’s impressive performance in the market has been driven by several advancements in the company’s technological infrastructure, as well as several improvements in battery tech. While the company has continued to increase the longevity of the battery packs that power the sustainable vehicles it builds in Northern California and Shanghai, Tesla has also offered a series of Over-the-Air software updates that improve the performance specifications of each electric vehicle.

Along with a series of advancements in its Full Self-Driving software, Tesla has not only established itself as the premier electric automaker but also as the most valuable car company in the world. After surges in the stock’s price since the beginning of July, Tesla has overtaken Toyota, Volkswagen, and Honda as the most valuable car company in the world. Tesla is worth more than all three of the automakers mentioned above combined.

Tesla’s Q2 2020 Earnings Call will take place on Wednesday, July 22, at 2:30 PM Pacific Time.