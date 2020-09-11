Tesla (TSLA) gets doubled PT from UBS on ‘raised volumes and margins’

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has received a new price target from UBS Securities. The company, which has been primarily bearish in its analysis of the electric automaker’s stock in the past, has more than doubled its price target from $160 to $325.

The increased price target is due to “raised volumes and margins,” according to reports, which indicates the firm sees Tesla’s growth and forecasts the automaker to experience wider production and better numbers at its next quarterly earnings call.

Dating back to June 9th, 2017, UBS has never held a price target that is higher than what TSLA stock was trading for at the time. A majority of the company’s price targets have also been accompanied by a “Sell” rating all but three times.

UBS analyst Patrick Hummel also included in his not that a higher autonomous vehicle and Robotaxi opportunity value was considered when narrowing down a new price target. Hummel also has his expectations for Battery Day, indicating that he believes the ” announcements to be significant, cementing Tesla’s cost and technology lead for several more years.”

Battery Day’s announcements are still unknown, but plenty of rumors, ranging from a million-mile battery to Tesla becoming a cell supplier to other EV makers, are all a possibility. Tesla has worked diligently on improving battery tech for several years, which has led to the company being recognized as the pinnacle of EV manufacturing.

Tesla stock closed at $371.34 on September 10th and has had a tumultuous week of trading. Tuesday was the company’s worst day as a publicly-traded company in history, where the stock fell over 20% due to a sell-off of tech companies. However, the company’s shares have rebounded nicely since that day and have regained over 10% of their value.

In pre-market trading, TSLA shares rose an additional 2-3%. The growth could be attributed to the company’s announcement that its vehicles produced in China at the Giga Shanghai production facility will be delivered to other Asian and European customers soon.

Tesla stock is up four-and-a-half fold so far in 2020, with the first day of trading for the year giving the stock an $86.05 price. Despite the sizeable falloff that the company’s shares experienced earlier this week, that is still a healthy gain, and investors have plenty to look forward to with two new production facilities in construction and the upcoming Battery Day.

Disclosure: Joey Klender is a TSLA shareholder.