Tesla flexes redesigned holiday gift card; drops price on wall connector

Tesla updated its shop gift card to reflect its holiday design and dropped the price of its wall connector by $50.

Tesla updated the design of its Tesla shop gift card, which matches the design of its Tesla…and Chill blanket and Model Xmas holiday sweater (except in color), which are currently sold out. The design has two Cybertrucks at the bottom, the word Tesla spelled out in its font, and the S3XY line at the top.

Credit: Tesla

The Tesla wall connector provides up to 44 miles of range per hour of charging and comes with a 24-foot cable and provides a convenient way for Tesla owners to charge their vehicles at home.

Sawyer Merrit first noticed the changes on Wednesday and shared it to Twitter. The archival website, the Wayback Machine, shows that the last date the Wall Connector was $400 on December 11th, which was just three days ago.

Tesla added a few other items to its shop in November, and, although it sold out of most of them, the limited edition Sipping Glasses and the newly added hats are still available in the shop. Two of the top sellers were the two backpacks. One is white, and the other iss black, and Tesla named them the Mega [back] Pack and the Mega [mini] Pack. The Plaid Mug, which sold out at $30 each, was also added in November.

