Tesla’s Yoke Steering Wheel: NHTSA gives new statement

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has given an updated statement regarding Tesla’s new Yoke Steering Wheel, which comes as an option with the refreshed Model S and Model X.

The NHTSA told Teslarati this morning:

“NHTSA is aware of the recently launched Tesla steering yoke in certain Model S vehicles. We requested and received information from Tesla about the steering yoke and we remain actively engaged with the company during our review. NHTSA routinely engages with auto manufacturers and suppliers to better understand the new technologies and features they develop and introduce to the U.S. fleet.”

Since early February, the NHTSA has been actively reviewing the Yoke Steering Wheel when the agency indicated that it “cannot determine if the steering wheel meets Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. We will be reaching out to the automaker for more information.” Since then, Tesla has been communicating with the NHTSA to determine whether the Yoke lines up with its safety standards.

Additionally, the NHTSA added, on background:

“Vehicles and equipment must comply with FMVSS, and manufacturers may use any reasonable means to self-certify compliance, including test procedures, simulations, and engineering analyses. NHTSA’s enforcement authority allows the agency to act should a noncompliance or a safety-related defect be identified.”

Tesla unveiled its Yoke steering wheel on January 27th, 2021, during the release of its Q4 2020 Earnings Call Update Letter, when the manufacturer revealed updated pictures of the refreshed Model S interior. Along with several other updates, the most notable and arguably the most talked about feature was the addition of a Yoke steering wheel, giving the Model S an even more sporty interior. First glimpses of the Yoke steering wheel were uncovered this past weekend by The Kilowatts, which showed the newly-designed wheel within a Model S interior.

It has been speculated whether Tesla would be able to keep the Yoke design within its Model S and Model X vehicles. As of now, it appears the NHTSA is still communicating with Tesla, but the Yoke has not given the NHTSA an indication that Tesla has committed any noncompliance or safety-related defects with the new steering wheel design.

Tesla’s new Yoke steering wheel has been approved for use in several regions, including the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.