Tesla vehicles to get Zoom video conference features

It appears that Tesla owners will soon be able to attend Zoom video meetings from the comfort of their vehicles. The upcoming feature was announced by video conference service Zoom during their recently-held Zoomtopia event.

Zoom showcased several new features for its service during Zoomtopia. One of these, which was announced by Group Product Manager, Meetings Nitasha Walia, was the capability to launch the Zoom app from a Tesla’s infotainment system. With the feature, Tesla occupants would be able to hold or attend virtual meetings from their vehicles.

Zoom did not provide a lot of details on the upcoming service in its brief teaser, only that the company is excited to bring the feature to “all new Tesla models soon.” Interestingly enough, Zoom’s short teaser showed that the Tesla passenger had a video feed in the call, so the feature would likely use the in-cabin camera present in the Model 3, Model Y, and the new Model S and Model X.

As per Zoom’s demo, it appears that if Zoom users sync their phone’s calendar to their Tesla, they would be able to launch a meeting directly from the vehicle’s in-car calendar. This should make Zoom meetings simple for Tesla owners. It still remains to be seen, however, if Zoom video conferencing would require a dedicated Wi-Fi connection or if Tesla’s Premium Connectivity would cover the service.

Yeah, definitely a future feature — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

While Zoom’s announcement of its Tesla in-car video conferencing service is exciting, the feature has been teased for quite some time now. Back in May 2020, Tesla CEO Elon Musk was asked on Twitter if video conferencing services would be coming to the company’s electric vehicles. Musk responded that such services are “definitely a future feature.”

A behind-the-scenes look at Tesla’s software V11 that was posted on the company’s official LinkedIn account also included a sequence that showed an app icon which looked very similar to Zoom. Eagle-eyed Tesla enthusiasts even noticed then that the word “Zoom” seemed to be visible in the V11 app drawer.

Watch Zoom’s segment on its Tesla video conferencing integration in the video below.

